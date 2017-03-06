2/24
Items were stolen from a golden Mercedes in Lot 3 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday.
Police responded to a reported sexual assault that occurred between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. UNLV Police told the victim to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD).
2/25
LVMPD and UNLV Police arrested a student for possessing a dangerous weapon near the Paul B. Sogg Architecture Building at around 2:10 a.m. Police referred the student to the Office of Student Conduct, and the disposition has been cleared.
A burgundy, road bicycle was stolen on the west side of the Tam Alumni Center between 9:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.
2/26
A speaker was stolen from a blue Toyota Cressida between 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The back window of the Toyota was reportedly smashed to gain entry.
A student’s battery charger was stolen from the fourth floor of the Lied Library between 6 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday.
A black and teal Dahon Vybe D7 mountain bike was stolen on the north side of the Student Union between 11:30 a.m. and 7:45 p.m.
2/27
A student’s 13-inch MacBook Pro was stolen from the third floor of the Lied library in the quiet area at around 2 p.m.
3/1
A window in apartment No. 2 of the University Park Apartments was reported broken between Feb. 24 and March 1.
