Crime Watch 2/6 to 2/12
2/6
An unattended and unsecured cellphone was stolen and later recovered outside the Student Recreation and Wellness Center between 8:45 a.m. and 9:11 a.m.
A student’s light blue Liv bicycle was stolen after it was locked to the bike rack south of John S. Wright Hall with a cable lock between 8:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.
A student’s orange 2013 Toyota Corolla was vandalized while it was parked in the Black 6 Parking Lot, south of the Black 4 Parking Lot, and east of the Black 5 Parking Lot between 7:55 a.m. and 5:05 p.m.
2/7
A student was referred to disciplinary action for theft at the Student Union at 12:10 p.m.
A student’s gray and tan Novara bicycle was stolen after it was locked to the bike rack located on the north side of Carol C. Harter Classroom Building Complex B between 10:00 a.m. and 6:20 p.m.
2/8
A student’s black backpack was stolen after it was left unsecured and unattended under a tree between Tonopah Hall and the Student Union between 12:55 p.m. and 1 p.m.
A student’s white marble Apple MacBook laptop computer was reported as stolen. The laptop was stolen between Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and Monday at 9:00 a.m.
An employee’s belongings were stolen from room 201A after they were left unsecured and unattended during the soccer event at Sam Boyd Stadium between 3:50 p.m. and 8:05 p.m.
