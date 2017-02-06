Crime Watch
A report was closed regarding the theft of computers from room 109 in Building B east of the Shadow Lane Campus.
A report was closed regarding a student’s stolen 20-inch neon yellow Kent Chaos freestyle bicycle after it was secured to a bike rack located on the south side of John S. Wright Hall with a cable lock.
2/1
A report was taken regarding a student being harassed between Jan. 29 at 9 a.m. and Jan. 31 at 12 a.m. in the Dayton Complex.
A subject was arrested for stealing a golf cart at the Student Union between 1 p.m. and 1:05 p.m.
