Crime Watch 3/13 to 3/19

3/15
-A student’s black and white mountain bicycle was stolen after it was locked to the bike rack on the north side of the Dining Commons with a cable lock between 7:20 and 7:40 a.m.
-A student’s black computer bag was stolen after it was left unsecured and unattended in the men’s locker room in the Student Recreation and Wellness Center between 6:20 and 6:25 p.m.
-A student’s black and red bicycle was stolen after it was locked to the bike rack located in front of Carol C. Harter Building Complex, Building C with a chain lock between 7 and 11:30 p.m.

