Crime Watch 3/20 to 3/26
3/20
-A golf cart was stolen and recovered off campus between Friday at 4:45 p.m. and Monday at 7:30 a.m.
-A golf cart was stolen and recovered off campus between 8 and 10 a.m.
-A golf cart was stolen and recovered off campus. The subject was arrested for unlawfully taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent between 9:40 p.m. and 9:55 p.m.
3/21
-A Honda EU 200i generator that was left unattended and unsecured north of Pida Plaza was stolen between 3 and 3:45 p.m.
-A subject was arrested for attempted robbery and battery in Lot N, south of Reprographics between 5:20 and 5:23 p.m.
Related Articles
Student advertisers place fifth in competition
Class goes to regional advertising competition
OBITUARIES
Hank Greenspun School of Journalism and Media Studies professor Anthony Ferri died on June 15. Ferri, who died at the
Pride Council getting ready to Rebel
New campus events debut and classic events return this spring semester