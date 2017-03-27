Crime Watch 3/20 to 3/26

3/20

-A golf cart was stolen and recovered off campus between Friday at 4:45 p.m. and Monday at 7:30 a.m.

-A golf cart was stolen and recovered off campus between 8 and 10 a.m.

-A golf cart was stolen and recovered off campus. The subject was arrested for unlawfully taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent between 9:40 p.m. and 9:55 p.m.

3/21

-A Honda EU 200i generator that was left unattended and unsecured north of Pida Plaza was stolen between 3 and 3:45 p.m.

-A subject was arrested for attempted robbery and battery in Lot N, south of Reprographics between 5:20 and 5:23 p.m.

