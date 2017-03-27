Crime Watch 3/20 to 3/26

3/20
-A golf cart was stolen and recovered off campus between Friday at 4:45 p.m. and Monday at 7:30 a.m.
-A golf cart was stolen and recovered off campus between 8 and 10 a.m.
-A golf cart was stolen and recovered off campus. The subject was arrested for unlawfully taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent between 9:40 p.m. and 9:55 p.m.
3/21
-A Honda EU 200i generator that was left unattended and unsecured north of Pida Plaza was stolen between 3 and 3:45 p.m.
-A subject was arrested for attempted robbery and battery in Lot N, south of Reprographics between 5:20 and 5:23 p.m.

UNLV Free Press

UNLV Free Press

More articles by UNLV Free Press
Tags assigned to this article:
crimewatch

Related Articles

News 7 years ago Student advertisers place fifth in competition

Student advertisers place fifth in competition

Class goes to regional advertising competition

News 6 years ago OBITUARIES

OBITUARIES

Hank Greenspun School of Journalism and Media Studies professor Anthony Ferri died on June 15. Ferri, who died at the

News 8 years ago Pride Council getting ready to Rebel

Pride Council getting ready to Rebel

New campus events debut and classic events return this spring semester

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading