Crime Watch 3/27 to 4/2

3/27
-A report was made regarding two purple and green fiberglass arms that were stolen from the northeast dirt parking lot at Sam Boyd Stadium after Las Vegas Monster Jam between March 25 at 11 p.m. and March 26 at 2 p.m.
3/28
-A report was taken regarding a burglary from a concession stand in the Thomas & Mack Center that occurred on March 23 at 2:54 p.m.
-A report was taken regarding a black Rode Microphone that was stolen from the south end of Sam Boyd Stadium after it was left unsecured and unattended during Las Vegas Monster Jam on March 23 between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.
3/29
-A golf cart that was stolen from campus Jan. 1, 1991 at 12 a.m. was recovered off campus at 4:30 a.m.
-A student’s red and white Stowabike was stolen after it was secured to a bike rack located by Wright Hall with a cable lock between 1:10 p.m. and 3 p.m.
-Two parked cars were struck with rocks west of Desert Way, between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

