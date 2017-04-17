Crime Watch: 3/30-4/12
3/30/17
-A Macbook laptop was stolen from a locker in the Student Recreation and Wellness Center.
3/31/17
-Three golf cart chargers were stolen near the Stan Fulton Building between 4 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 a.m. Friday.
-A fire extinguisher was damaged in the University Gateway Garage.
4/01/17
-UNLV Police took a report on vandalism on the University Gateway Garage’s eastern interior and exterior walls.
4/02/17
-A subject was arrested for possession with the intent to sell methamphetamine and ecstasy at UNLV’s campus at 10 p.m.
4/04/17
-A student’s black backpack was stolen from a cubby hole in the SRWC.
-The wiper blade from a student’s students 2007 Dodge Caliber was stolen sometime between 9:20 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the Cottage Grove parking garage.
4/05/17
-A student’s 2010 GMC Yukon was damaged while it was parked in Black Lot 3.
4/06/17
-A student’s black Targus backpack was stolen after they left it unsecured and unattended in a storage cubby on the second floor of SRWC between 10 and 10:45 a.m.
-A Student’s purse and wallet was stolen on the third floor of Lied Library after it was left unattended between 9:45 a.m. and 11:18 a.m.
-A student’s red 2001 Dodge Neon SE was stolen in Lot H near East Brussels Road between April 5 at 9 p.m. and April 6 at 2:38 p.m.
-A report was made that a student’s Samsung Galaxy Note 4 was stolen from an unattended and unsecured bag in the SRWC between 3:20 and 3:40 p.m.
-A Student’s black Nike backpack was stolen after it was left unsecured and unattended in a storage cubby on the second floor of the SRWC between 3:20 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
4/07/17
-A student was forcibly fondled near the softball stadium at 1:20 p.m. by a male described as being 5’9, medium build, having brown/black hair, and wearing a gray/black baseball cap, black sunglasses, full black beard, gray zip up sweatshirt and dark blue jeans. The suspect was riding a skateboard.
-An unsecured and unattended Makita drill was stolen from a work truck between 2 p.m. and 2:49 p.m.
4/12/17
-A report was taken about a damaged outlet cover on the West side of Building C of the Desert Research Institute.
-A subject was arrested for DUI East of Shadow Lane at 6:44 p.m.
-A license plate was stolen from a green Ford Escape while it was parked in the Tropicana parking garage sometime between April 5 at 4:00 p.m. and April 12 at 9:30 a.m.
-Eight separate reports were made about textbooks stolen from locked rooms in the Frank Estella Beam Hall between April 4 and April 12.
-A student’s gray 2000 Mercury Cougar was struck in a hit-and-run incident in the Cottage Grove Parking Lot on April 7 between 8 a.m. and 12: 30 p.m.
-A report was taken about items stolen from the Claudine Williams Residence Hall between March 20 at 10 a.m. and March 23 at 2:00 a.m.
