Crime Watch 4/13-4/18
4/13
-Two windows at the graduate arts studio were broken with rocks between Wednesday at 6 p.m. and Thursday at 10 a.m.
-UNLV Police arrested a person at 10:27 a.m. on UNLV’s campus after they damaged and trespassed on school property.
-Several offices in the Liberal Arts and Sciences building were burglarized, according to a UNLV Police crime log.
4/16
-A customer’s purse was stolen from a shopping cart at the 99 Cent store on Flamingo Road.
4/17
-The UNLV Police crime log said that a report made regarding a faculty member’s stolen phone was later declared unfounded.
-A student’s black Asus laptop was stolen from the Lied Library.
-A Vans backpack was stolen from the first floor of the Lied Library.
-Multiple rooms in Frank and Estella Beam Hall were burglarized between April 6 and 18.
