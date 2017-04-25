Crime Watch 4/13-4/18

4/13

-Two windows at the graduate arts studio were broken with rocks between Wednesday at 6 p.m. and Thursday at 10 a.m.

-UNLV Police arrested a person at 10:27 a.m. on UNLV’s campus after they damaged and trespassed on school property.

-Several offices in the Liberal Arts and Sciences building were burglarized, according to a UNLV Police crime log.

4/16

-A customer’s purse was stolen from a shopping cart at the 99 Cent store on Flamingo Road.

4/17

-The UNLV Police crime log said that a report made regarding a faculty member’s stolen phone was later declared unfounded.

-A student’s black Asus laptop was stolen from the Lied Library.

-A Vans backpack was stolen from the first floor of the Lied Library.

-Multiple rooms in Frank and Estella Beam Hall were burglarized between April 6 and 18.

