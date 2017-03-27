CSUN fills all 25 senate seats

It has been two years since CSUN filled all 25 of their senate seats, but during last Monday’s meeting, a 25th senator was finally elected to fill the last vacant seat.

“It’s hard to remember, honestly,” said College of Sciences Senator Nicole Thomas. “Having all 25 senators in a room, it’s… I can’t think of an exact time when that last happened.

“We have had most of the seats filled, but there have always been individuals who’ve graduated but over the summer, they’re filling a seat. So even if all of the seats were filled, there may be relatively weak attendance from some individuals.”

Alondra Regalado, the 25th senator, is a junior majoring in biology with a concentration in ecology and evolution and minoring in political science.

“A lot of people give me weird looks when I tell them what I’m studying, and I’m sure it does sound like a weird combination,” Regalado said. “But that’s exactly why I chose them. I’ve made it my mission to help guide policy to utilize multidisciplinary research.”

To Regalado, CSUN is only a stepping stone for her ultimate goal.

“I want to be that link between scientists and policy makers, connecting world leaders to make the right decisions regarding the advancement of science and technology,” Regalado said.

She also hopes to be the liaison between “important campus decisions and the science students who usually end up staying quiet.”

“I plan to get engaged with College of Science students in ways they are not used to,” Regalado said. “I’ve made it my first duty to reach out to all STEM registered organizations to create strong and reliable relationships.”

For now, her plans include creating a job fair that caters specifically to STEM students.

“I’ve gone to the job fairs on campus and have always felt underrepresented,” Regalado said. “Less than eight percent of the Spring Job Fair participating organizations were related to majors offered by the College of Science. Those 10 organizations out of the 132 were in industries like finance and retail. No real correlation to chemistry, geoscience or astronomy.”

She also wants to help the university “take action to address the nationally low levels of women STEM majors and professionals.”

According to the University of Washington in 2016, women only make up 37 percent of undergraduate STEM students.

“The UNLV STEM Outreach website does include one sentence on women and minorities, [but] there is no program focused on the issue,” Regalado said. “I believe that the best option is to get the university affiliated with an organization like the National Science Foundation.”

Regalado fills the third and final seat in the College of Sciences, which includes Thomas and Benjamin Dilorio.

“It is tough planning something for 3,000 students with only two people,” Thomas said. “Filling that last science seat made me excited, personally, because I finally have a full team I can work with.”

Despite not having any experience in student government, either in high school or college, Regalado sees her new position in the senate as a welcome challenge.

“I want CSUN to be an outlet for me to challenge myself,” Regalado said. “I want to grow into a strong and resilient person who will fight for what’s right. I hope for my participation in CSUN to push me out of the comfort zone familiar to a lot of science students.”