By: Blaze Lovell

CSUN President Carlos Fernandez co-signed a letter to President-elect Donald Trump, according to a press release.

The letter, which includes 51 signatures from student body presidents from around the nation, calls for Trump to support the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and uphold visas for international students.

Fernandez previously joined UNLV President Len Jessup in support of DACA and has also advocated for UNLV’s designation as a sanctuary campus.

This is a breaking story. Check back for details.

Blaze Lovell