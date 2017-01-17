By: Blaze Lovell

CSUN President Carlos Fernandez co-signed a letter to President-elect Donald Trump, according to a press release.

 

The letter, which includes 51 signatures from student body presidents from around the nation, calls for Trump to support the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and uphold visas for international students.

 

Fernandez previously joined UNLV President Len Jessup in support of DACA and has also advocated for UNLV’s designation as a sanctuary campus.

This is a breaking story. Check back for details.

Blaze Lovell

Blaze Lovell

More articles by Blaze Lovell
Tags assigned to this article:
DACAimmigrationstudent governmentTrumpUNLV

Related Articles

News 6 years ago Student's fight against circumcision reaches global stage

Student's fight against circumcision reaches global stage

Women’s studies major contests practice as moral crime

Featured News 6 years ago Chamber of Commerce backs NSHE, calls for state revenue reform

Chamber of Commerce backs NSHE, calls for state revenue reform

Report reveals pay discrepancies, makes recommendations on PERS

Student Government 5 years ago CSUN may underwrite UNLV Relay For Life

CSUN may underwrite UNLV Relay For Life

Student representatives disagree on funding American Cancer Society charity run

1 comment

Write a comment
  1. Conservative Values
    Conservative Values 18 January, 2017, 12:09

    If UNLV gets federal money then they should not be allowed to stop federal agents from deporting people if there are orders for deportation. We have laws. DACA is in effect unless Trump decides to tear it up. That is the problem with Executive Orders and why Congress passes laws, not the president.

    Reply this comment

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading