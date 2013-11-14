CSUN Senate Unanimously Rejects Office Renovation Proposal

The CSUN senate unanimously rejected a $220,000 proposal brought to them by Student Body President Chris Roys to renovate the student government’s offices last Monday.

The proposal would have redesigned the third floor offices in the Student Union shared by CSUN and Student Engagement and Diversity (SED) and would have split the cost between the two organizations. Roys presented the plan to the senate on behalf of SED, who crafted the proposal.

The renovations were inspired by the “more open, modern and welcoming” student government offices of the University of Nevada, Reno, SED Executive Director Sunny Gittens told the Free Press in an email. She also said the plan was to “create open, welcoming space that is conducive of collaborative work, to maximize the space, and to include attractive ways to address current lack of storage issues.”

Roys told the Free Press that he presented the plan to the Senate not necessarily as a show of support but to give it a “fair shot,” as SED is also a constituent of CSUN, he said. He explained that the plan was mostly made by SED and that CSUN didn’t have much input in the actual architecture.

The Senate determined that the renovations were not an efficient way to open up more space and storage and that they would not be beneficial for CSUN, who would have had to give half of their senate chamber to SED.

Director of Engagement Jayson Dagher strongly spoke out against the project during public comment. In a follow-up email, Dagher told the Free Press that “the general mood of the discussion was strong criticism against the plan because we, as student government, want to give the money to student organizations and student funds.

“I am strongly against breaking down the walls because as Directors, we’re under a strict budget and we have tons of materials and people who work with us.”

Dagher was further critical of SED for trying to take away space from the student government for its own uses.

For now, Roys said he is looking to solve storage and space issues by acquiring other rooms like the RebelCard office, which he believes is underutilised.

“It is the Student Union, not the Administrative Union,” Roys said. “It should be priority for students to have space.”

CSUN’s portion of the money would have come out of the interest bearing account, which is used for large school projects and general campus improvements. The most recent notable use of IBA funds was the Senate’s unanimous approval of spending $250,000 to set up 18 new and improved emergency phone poles around campus.