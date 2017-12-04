CSUN Vice President DeBelen resigns

Student Body Vice President handed the senate her notice of resignation Monday night. Photo by: Yvan Sanchez/UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press

Student Body Vice President Beatrice DeBelen resigned from her position Monday night, moments before the CSUN Senate would have held a hearing for her impeachment.

DeBelen will vacate her office after the semester ends to finish business and find a replacement. Student Body President Chris Roys initially requested her resignation about month ago before requesting that a senator file impeachment charges against her.

“It is in my best interest to no longer serve in this capacity,” DeBelen said. “It is necessary I vacate this office to focus my time and energy on my well-being and future.”

Liberal Arts Sen. Samantha Bivins filed the impeachment charges at a Nov. 20 Senate meeting. Bivins previously filed charges in 2016 against then Senate President Schyler Brown. He was not impeached after facing a hearing.

With regard to DeBelen, Bivins previously cited a failure to provide certain Senate reports and missing meetings as grounds for impeachment.

Roys previously did not provide reasoning for DeBelen’s impeachment or resignation, simply stating that he needed to hold people accountable to their positions.

Despite her resignation, DeBelen told the Senate that she was thankful for her time in CSUN.

DeBelen plans on applying to graduate school, CSUN Director of Engagement Jason Dagher said. DeBelen said she plans on addressing the student body about her work at CSUN.

As an executive director before her time as vice president, DeBelen started the Cap and Gown Lending Program a year ago. DeBelen told the Free Press on the campaign trail last semester that she wanted to help bring accountability, communication and collaboration to the student government.

Senate Roundup

