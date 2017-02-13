It’s hard to ignore all the Valentine’s Day paraphernalia, especially when it’s plastered across the windows and stocking shelves of stores everywhere. But even with the flying, naked cupids and gargantuan hearts, this happy day can be blackened with violence.

For those who may have been victims of sexual assault, Valentine’s Day can trigger traumatizing memories. A trigger causes an emotional response brought on by a memory of a traumatic experience.

Holly Ramella, a CARE assistant at the Jean Nidetch Women’s Center at UNLV, suggests that victims who are triggered should visit the Women’s Center or call their 24/7 hotline to speak with a peer advocate.

“It’s important for victims and survivors to utilize their support system if they can when they are feeling triggered, and also to reach out to a counselor or therapist and stay in a safe and comfortable environment,” Ramella said.

Valentine’s Day is 1 of 3 days where there is a slight decrease in reports of domestic violence, according to the National Resource Center on Domestic Violence. However, violence may still occur.

“Most abusive relationships begin similar to any other,” Ramella said. “There are also moments during abusive relationships that are ‘good,’ meaning the abuser goes above and beyond to make up for the abuse. This makes ending or leaving an abusive relationship extremely difficult.”

Common characteristics of abusive relationships can include isolation from friends and families, limited independence, and physical, emotional, verbal and spiritual abuse.

“Abusers often hold financial control under the guise of ‘supporting their partner,” Ramella said.

Abusive relationships are found in all sorts of sexual relationships, spanning all different sexualities and situations.

“For LGBTQ+ victims and survivors who are not out to their friends and family, abusers may hold that against them,” Ramella said. “For undocumented folks, the fear of deportation may be held over them by their abuser. It can happen with any type of relationship to anyone, regardless of their identity.”

Even if someone isn’t in what might be considered an abusive relationship, sexual violation is still an issue. 68 percent of millennials say that Valentine’s Day is the occasion on which they have the most sex, according to the 2017 Millennial Sex Survey done by SKYN Condoms.

“Sex is consensual,” Ramella said. “Without consent it is a sexual assault, regardless of whether someone is married, in a committed relationship [or otherwise].”

While the thought of asking for consent may seem like something that will take away from the mood, consent can be sexy, according to Ramella.

“The way in which one asks for consent can be formed in a way that one may consider sexy,” Ramella said. She also states that the tone or the terms used can affect how sexy consent is and that sexiness is subjective, depending on the people involved.

Those interested in utilizing the Women’s Center may meet with a CARE advocate in the SSC-A building in room 255 from Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to discuss a safety plan and the resources available to them.