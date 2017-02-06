The Dam Short Film Festival to showcase UNLV film students’ work

The beginning of February means Valentine’s Day for some people, but for movie buffs and local artists, it’s time for the annual Dam Short Film Festival (DSFF).

Celebrating their 13th year, the DSFF continues their tradition by hosting the festival at The Boulder Theater in Boulder City, Nevada. Don’t let the drive deter you if you’ve never been there before, as this is one of the best film festivals in our area and well worth the gas.

The festival is from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11 and will feature 113 independent short films of all different genres.

All the shorts will be separated into 22 themed programs including “Criminal Behavior,” “Stories of Struggle” and “Forces of Evil.”

On Feb. 10 the festival will focus on both local and UNLV filmmakers.

John Bartley, a UNLV student, wrote and directed “Barriers,” a campus-affiliated film about how people misinterpret the languages we don’t understand.

It’s one you don’t want to miss, since this short film has already received a lot of attention since it played at last year’s Las Vegas Film Festival.

The festival plans on making this year’s event even more special and exciting by offering an early program prior to the event, according to festival director John LaBonney.

While the 22 themed programs take place from Wednesday through Saturday, the DSFF will showcase some experimental programming on Feb. 7. For instance, they will be holding a special presentation featuring music videos for the very first time.

There will also be another monumental first: The DSFF will be screening a feature-length film.

The festival’s debut feature will be “Dealer,” an outrageous, dark comedy about a card dealer who becomes a drug dealer for a day. It was written and directed by seven UNLV film alumni: Jeremy Cloe, Lundon Boyd, Cody and Ryan LeBoeuf, Jerry and Mike Thompson and Adam Zielinski.

Interested participants are encouraged to attend the festival and join local artists and Rebel filmmakers to celebrate the art of short films.

Tickets to each film program or showcase are $9 and may be purchased online at the DSFF website or at the door during the event. Four day passes are also available for $100.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://damshortfilm.org/