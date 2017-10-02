Death toll, injuries, other counts rise in Vegas massacre

59 dead. 527 more injured, some still in critical condition.

23 firearms inside suspect Stephen Paddock’s room on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay. Another 19 in his Mesquite home.

Those were some of the updated, higher numbers the Metropolitan Police Department provided in its final briefing for the day Monday night.

The death toll trickled up as the first 24 hours after Sunday night’s massacre at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

Mandalay Bay Monday afternoon, where Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd of festival goers. Photo by: Edgar Garcia/UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press

Paddock, 64, fired at over 22,000 festival attendees using multiple firearms from his room, police said. His motive remains unclear.

“I know that you are all very eager to find out exactly what his motive was, what was going through his head, what he was doing up to two weeks ago,” Assistant Sheriff Todd Fasulo said. “I promise you the sheriff will provide that information when we have confirmed it. It doesn’t make sense for us to put out information that is not accurate and isn’t timely and reliable.”

Officials also repeated their statement that they believe there was only one shooter acting Sunday night.

“There is no information or evidence to support the theory that there were multiple assailants,” Fasulo said.

There were reports of several shooters attacking properties throughout the Strip, including at the Bellagio and Aria. Police continue to investigate at the festival scene and at all suspect properties, Metro said.

The police department also updated its hotline for families looking to report missing loved ones after technical difficulties earlier Monday. The new phone number is 1-800-9488.

Locals, however, were encouraged to go in-person to the Family Resource Center at the Convention Center South Hall.

MGM, which owns the Mandalay Bay, has been coordinating flights with Southwest Airlines for victims’ families, providing hotel rooms for those families at the Bellagio and providing crisis counselors, Fasulo said.

The outpouring of community support was so strong that local blood donation sites have a waitlist.

There was also an outpouring of monetary donations; over $2.2 million from more than 30,000 donors was raised as of Monday evening through a GoFundMe page started by Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak.

The amount includes a $400,000 donation from Diamond Resorts founder Stephen Cloobeck, Sisolak said.

“The GoFundMe page is the best mechanism to help right now,” Fasulo said.

The Islamic State claimed to be involved, though it did not provide evidence. Metro is treating the incident as a homicide investigation.

This story is still developing. The Free Press will continue reporting on the shooting in the coming days.