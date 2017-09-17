Despite Early Losses, Men’s Soccer Favored to Win Conference

UNLV men’s soccer suffered their third 1-0 loss of the season on Friday to Saint Francis during the Johann Memorial Classic.

No points were made until the end of the game. In the 81st and 85th minute of the game, defender Jordan Chavez received two yellow cards that led to a red card. The Rebels had to play one man down. Saint Francis took advantage and scored the game-winning shot in overtime.

“It’s very frustrating being 1-5,” head coach Rich Ryerson said. “We know we have a good team, we just need to train more and find ways to score. We have to be more resilient.”

The Rebels are off to a slow start for the season, however, they were picked to take first in the Western Athletic Conference by the 2017 preseason coaches poll. The team is welcoming back 10 out of 11 starters from the 2016 season, a team that has won the WAC twice in the last three years.

Two Rebels made the 2017 preseason All-WAC team: senior forward Danny Musovski and sophomore midfielder Timo Mehlich. Musovski was also named the preseason WAC Offensive Player of the Year for the second time.

Conference play will start on Sept. 28 when the Rebels host Houston Baptist.