The semester is still fresh, leaving plenty of room to develop great habits. Whether your goals are to reach a target weight, increase flexibility, or to simply get in better shape, there is usually a class out there that is tailored to fit your needs.

When drawing out fitness goals, it is important to consider ways to maintain a dedication to stick to them. A great thing about group fitness classes is they are consistent, diverse and adjustable to most skill levels. Working out in a social environment is a great tool to keep yourself motivated to achieve fitness. Plus, for those strict on time, classes are structured to have you getting the most from a workout in a designated time block.

Intimidated by classes? No need to be. Fitness instructors are there to show you the ropes, introducing the equipment, techniques or general tips for the particular class. By simply showing up a few minutes early to a class and speaking to the instructor, you can familiarize yourself with the class.

These classes always bring in people of all fitness levels. Everyone is not expected to perform equally. Fitness instructors will aim to get the entire group engaged to the best of their abilities.

One benefit of being a student is having the Student Recreation and Wellness Center (SRWC) on campus, which offers a wide variety of fitness classes at no extra charge. Classes are offered throughout the day, mornings to evenings, making it convenient to get to when planning around a class schedule.

Instructors are always more than happy to see new faces, whether at the beginning or toward the end of the semester.

Listed below are a few of the more popular classes offered at the SRWC:

CXWORX

Fitness Level: All levels

Focus: Core strength

CXWORX is a relatively new workout regime designed by the fitness experts at Les Mills. The class is designed to be short, yet challenging for any fitness level. Most exercises revolve around core exercises using resistance plates and tubes that work to tone the abs, back, and butt; giving an all-around great workout.

Indoor Cycling

Fitness Level: Moderate to advanced

Focus: Cardio

Otherwise known as spin class, indoor cycling is a great way to get a low-impact, yet intense cardio workout. Since intensity is set at your own discretion, classes are a welcoming challenge for moderate to advanced fitness levels. Indoor cycling simulates outdoor cycling with inclines, using music to help guide the direction of the class. New riders are recommended to show up early to be introduced to the bike to learn about functionality and adjustments for comfort to properly get the most out your workout.

Boot Camp

Fitness Level: Moderate to advanced

Focus: Strength conditioning/cardio

Boot Camp exercises are a sports conditioning class that work to increase speed, endurance, and overall strength. Classes consist of a wide variety of exercises designed to push you to your limit. Since everyone is in boot camp is together as a team, you get that extra boost of social motivation to keep giving it your all until the end.

Dance

Fitness Level: All levels

Focus: Coordination and cardio

Taking on a dance group fitness class can offer both a high-energy and engaging workout. Classes focus on using rhythm to guide movements throughout the class. Most classes are tuned to give a great cardio workout, while also improving on balance and coordination. Dancing is a workout that uses all the muscles consistently throughout the class. While getting in tune with the music, expect to break a sweat and have a great time doing it.

Yoga

Fitness Level: All levels

Focus: Strength and flexibility

For a more calming experience, taking a yoga class will take you through a series of poses to build strength and flexibility all throughout the body. By using deep breathing and relaxation techniques, you can always build upon flexibility, no matter what fitness level you are coming from. Yoga not only works for achieving physical gain, but it will also leave you to start or end your day with a better peace of mind.

For full scheduling info and RebelX class listings check out: unlv.edu/srwc/fitness-rec/exercise-classes.

Schedules are also available at the front desk of the SRWC.