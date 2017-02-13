Without this midwife, the baby’d be botched, I’m telling you
There was only a sun when you’d mention it
Sometimes I’d wish old flames to die because they’re wasting the wick
Don’t go: Rome wasn’t broke in a day
Photos, ash and gold
Leftovers left and the rights have been sold
There’s a mirror at hand and smoke at second hand
All the jokes were throwaway
And the chorus goes, “go away”
Pronounced turnaround.
No clouds or silver lining now
Only fate and toxic sunlight
