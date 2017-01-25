We're the disaster, not 2016

I cannot pretend that 2015 or any of the preceding three years were free of hiccups or any form of downright devastation. That being said, 2016 actually wasn’t considerably worse by any means.

As the year came to a close, many people took to social media and swore that the year was the worst they witnessed in their life. They claimed that 2017 would be some sort of life saver; that just by the clock chiming midnight we would somehow get a fresh start and go back to when life was “better” in previous years.

The notion that a new year can provide a fresh start is a foolish idea that Americans have clung to for years.

A new year does nothing but start a new countdown for 365 days. It doesn’t make President Donald Trump’s election go away. It doesn’t mean there will be less crazies in the world, or that hate crimes and mass shootings will be less frequent.

It wasn’t that 2016 truly had more devastation than any other year. 2016 seemed so bad because for once, we were told what was really going on, and that opened our eyes to reality.

Sometimes the truth can cause a rude awakening.

The fact of the matter is that social media and live streaming forced people to pay attention to the news more because they no longer needed to put in the effort to tune into the Saturday morning news.

No more Melissa Harris-Perry? Fine, I’ll just tune into Facebook.

The ability to turn on Facebook live, Twitter live, Instagram live or Snapchat and report exactly what’s going on at that very moment has changed the game of news.

For instance, some people believe that police violence is something new that has skyrocketed within the past couple of years. That’s not true.

Police violence only appears to occur more often because it has been reported by civilians on live feeds increasingly over the years. Civilian reporting eliminates a police officer’s ability to lie about a situation, therefore creating this illusion of an increase in police violence, when in actuality the rate of police violence is most likely the same.

We like to pretend that the media tells the whole truth and reports situations as they arise, when in reality the media cherry picks what they think is important. Although the American government is not officially in control of the media, they are the source of the media’s information and only give information that plays in their favor.

This worked in the past because Americans had no other source of information, but with live civilian reporting, there is almost nothing that the media or the government can withhold. American civilians are finally in control of the information they receive.

As for this year and the present day, Donald Trump has become our president due to a lack of voter turnout, split votes with third parties, and Americans voting for a dead gorilla—among other things. Americans could have got up to vote for the PLAUSIBLE candidate.

The election is over, and people are hoping that Trump will fix his behavior due to the important office he holds.

But that’s unlikely; Trump was horribly inappropriate in 2016 and he continually proves that he will stay that way in 2017.

The president still excessively posts inappropriate tweets, like when he chose to comment on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Celebrity Apprentice ratings, or when he called Meryl Streep overrated and a Hillary flunky.

He also wants to build a wall that he claimed he would force Mexico to pay for, but now it has come to light that he will be asking Congress to pay for it instead. Or Congress will pay for it until he can convince Mexico to pay for it. I wonder how he’ll get them to do that.

Another thing that Trump has already done as president is force ambassadors out of their posts without replacing them, leaving multiple foreign ambassador positions empty.

Trump is hardly the first unreliable president to be elected into office, and he certainly won’t be the last, but the way to fight back from this year on is to be an active and responsible citizen.

I advise you to know your rights and how to contact your state representatives because they will be your only hope in achieving progress during this presidential term. They are your voice, so use them diligently these next four years.

We can’t change who our president is, but he also can’t change this democracy.

Our reality will only change as a result of people who wish to change it. You don’t need to protest, give speeches or even post on your timeline. All you need to do to change society is be your own change.

Find a way to make your voice heard against the noise: Write a letter to the senator of your state, write a letter to the judge ruling on a verdict you disagree with or vote. There are so many ways to make a change; all you have to do is find the right way for you.

2017 is on us.