E-board elections should be invalidated, CSUN AG tells justices

CSUN Attorney General Christian Ogata requested that the CSUN Judicial Council place an injunction on last week’s executive board elections and proposed that a new election should take place next Wednesday and Thursday.

During the 30 minute long hearing Tuesday night, Ogata presented the justices with evidence supporting his claims that the executive board elections had been tampered with. He cited 11 confirmed student complaints as well as a high volume of votes for one ticket in a short period of time.

“If one student was not able to vote…that means there are several other students who, more likely than not, were unable to vote as well,” Ogata said. “One incident of irregularity should be sufficient for you to invalidate this election.”

Christopher Wilson, a UNLV student, said that he entered his NSHE number into the online voting system to vote last week and submitted it. He was taken to a screen that said that his vote had been cast even though he had not filled out a ballot.

Wilson was one of two students that came to CSUN Director of Operations Dawn Matusz with complaints regarding the voting process just two hours into the election last Wednesday. Both CSUN Adviser Savannah Baltera and Matusz confirmed that the students could not vote because their NSHE numbers had already been used, Ogata said.

Ogata said that Baltera and Matusz confirmed 11 cases of students that were unable to vote.

Last Thursday night, the system that tracked the votes reported a high volume of votes coming in for “one unnamed ticket,” Ogata said.

In a statement from Matusz read by Ogata, Matusz wrote that over 2,500 electronic votes came in, the most in CSUN history. Last year, the total number of votes for student body president was 1,467.

A piece of evidence that Ogata submitted to the council included the total number of votes for each ticket with NSHE numbers and redacted student emails. The tickets, however, were randomized so even the justices would not be able to see which candidates got more votes.

CSUN Associate Justice Matthew Nardone questioned whether or not it would be possible to track the IP addresses of the votes.