EDITORIAL: The CSUN elections this semester have been shameful

CSUN drama is nothing new for the students of UNLV. Controversy is so pervasive in the organization that even the least involved of students will likely hear about such-and-such person in student government doing such-and-such messed up thing.

From infighting of members, to the 2014 bribery charges filed against two executive board candidates, to former Student Body President Mark Ciavola flashing his dong at a Rebels’ game, CSUN never stops providing a steady stream of headshaking spectacles.

Despite CSUN’s history, the controversy in this semester’s executive board election has stood out for its levels of incompetence. Late last week, news leaked of the possibility that the election had been compromised. The Judicial Council ordered a hold on the election results until an investigation has been completed by Director of Operations Dawn Matusz.

The revelation came less than a week after candidate for student body vice president Trevor Atkinson’s distasteful tweet which read: “ATTENTION LIBERALS: I will be expressing my rights today so please stay out of the area to avoid PTSD!! #triggered” along with a picture of several rifles. Screenshots of the tweet were posted on Facebook by student Caitlyn Caruso. Atkinson is the running mate of current Senate President Schyler Brown on “The Vision” ticket.

It is still unclear who was involved in the election tampering, but one thing is certain: This election season is yet another embarrassment for CSUN.

Aside from all the clamor, CSUN’s failure to promote student voting was telling. Unlike previous semesters, there were no red tents set up around campus encouraging passerby students to stop and vote. The single polling place available on campus was hidden in the stairwell of the Student Union, almost entirely out of sight (surely, by complete coincidence).

Only two small signs colored with a Sharpie outside the SU indicated that a polling place was even existent.

It also doesn’t help when the elderly lady at the table confusedly hands you the same ballot three times for the three separate executive positions.

Online voting was available this semester, but the members of CSUN who drew up these plans to drastically reduce polling places were terribly mistaken. Relying on students to receive information about the survey through their RebelMail or a Facebook is not enough.

The fact is that most students do not follow CSUN on social media, and they certainly don’t catch every email sent to them. One of the goals of student government should be to raise voter turnout because,after all, every candidate makes the same promise of getting students more involved.

This is why having polling tents set up around the school was a good idea: Even if students don’t know anything about the candidates, unavoidable tents that contain their platforms and pictures would be informative enough to produce results that reflect how the student body feels.

This election has been a mess, but if the Judicial Council decides to nullify the election results and call for another one, it would give CSUN another chance to honestly reach out to students.

It would also likely result in the purging of the students who were guilty of voter fraud and perhaps give certain candidates the chance to redeem themselves from past behavior.

Let’s just hold our breath and hope that this latest CSUN mess gets cleaned up soon.