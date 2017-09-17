Editorial: Please Don’t Raid Our Parking

If the Raiders need more parking for their new stadium, they shouldn’t be looking at UNLV to provide any of it.

Back in July, the Oakland Raiders (soon to be the Las Vegas Raiders) submitted a joint agreement to UNLV requesting to use nearly 80 acres of its land for game day parking. This would include the Thomas & Mack lot and a 42-acre parcel near Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane.

According to a report from the Las Vegas Sun, “the Raiders propose no payment to the university for using the land beyond net revenues from parking fees during home games, NFL events and any other event for which at least 30,000 tickets are available.” Being that the Raiders stadium is located three miles from UNLV, fans would need to take a shuttle from the campus to the stadium site on Russell Road.

The stadium’s on-site, 62-acre parking lot contains 2,400 spots, which is just 15 percent of the parking required by Clark County code for a 65,000-seat facility. While this does pose a significant dilemma for the Raiders, the 28,600+ students of UNLV, many of whom are commuters, are not responsible for their poor planning and should not have to suffer because of it.

Circling around a cramped parking garage for 45 minutes, tired and frustrated, with only a couple minutes to spare until your class begins (even though you arrived to campus almost an hour ago) is a feeling that’s familiar to many commuting students. Our crowded campus already has issues, to say the least, when it comes to parking availability.

Allowing Raider’s fans to park at UNLV would be a cruel inconvenience to impose on students who pay for parking. Adding a few thousand extra patrons into the mix on game days, sometimes multiple days a week depending on the stadium’s events schedule (consider Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday night football games, etc.), sounds like a disaster waiting to happen.

Students have dealt with smaller scale versions of the same issue. In the past, events such as the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack prohibited students from parking in numerous lots to accommodate event-goers. The event also created huge traffic jams around campus.

These parking restrictions took place during finals week in 2015. Many students had to scramble to find parking spaces, or come to campus as much as two hours earlier just to be able to make it to their exams.

This is an example of how events are often prioritized over students; students who pay hundreds of dollars in parking should not have to feel at risk of not finding a parking space, especially if there are important tests coming up.

Would parking at UNLV, three miles away from the stadium, really be that much more convenient for fans? At that point, wouldn’t it be easier to just take an Uber or Lyft to the stadium? The proposed agreement seems both unreasonable and inconvenient for fans as well as students.

Last-minute troubleshooting for a fundamental issue like parking availability for a stadium of this size will not lead to a solution in which any involved parties are accommodated for. Even if UNLV were to allow parking for Raiders fans, the team will still need thousands of more spots to meet Clark County code. Spreading fans out to park in various places all over town is going to be a hindrance on many local businesses.

The most outrageous part of the request: the Raiders are asking for the thousands of on-campus parking spots for free. If the nightmare of Raiders fans parking at UNLV did become a reality, the attendees should pay fees that would go toward the benefit of the students, almost as a reimbursement for the disturbance that they would cause.

Though the future of our parking situation is still unclear, we hope UNLV administrators will make this decision with the interests of the students in mind. The Rebels and the Raiders may occasionally share the field, but we pray that we’ll never have to see the day where we share campus parking lots.

Editor’s Note: The Free Press Editorial Board is comprised of the section editors as well as the managing editor and editor-in-chief. Views expressed in these editorials spring from a consensus among the aforementioned editors and, as opposed to other articles that appear in our Opinion section, represent the views of this publication as a whole. Individuals and Free Press employees are free to disagree with those views. The purpose of the editorial board is to comment on issues that are important to students, and by doing so, help to create a better UNLV.