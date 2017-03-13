Email scam targets KUNV

Editor’s Note: The writer is employed as a production engineer for KUNV

KUNV’s student radio, The Rebel HD-2, received a fake email last week asking the treasurer to process a bank transfer for the student-run radio station.

Kylie O’Rourke received the email from the club president, Laurents Banuelos-Benite. It was a plain looking email from an AOL account, but it was completely fake.

Millions of people in the United States are victims of internet crimes each year and only about 15 percent of victims report the crimes to law enforcement, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. People can be scammed of information and money.

Nevada is ranked 21st in the nation for internet crime with California taking first place, according to a 2015 study by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Dave Nourse, the operations manager at KUNV, said that most people at the university station are suspicious by nature and that this isn’t the first fraud attempt KUNV has encountered.

“We just got a phone call from the IRS saying that the police are on their way because we owe back taxes,” Nourse said.

O’Rourke was confused when she got the email, unaware of any need for a bank transfer. She immediately went to ask Banuelos-Benite in person if he sent the email.

Once they spoke, O’Rourke and Banuelos-Benite realized the email was a scam. Since the email was targeting members of KUNV’s Registered Student Organization (RSO), they warned KUNV’s board of directors, whose emails were on the university’s RSO website, about the fake email.

Banuelos-Benite suspects that he and O’Rourke were targeted by the scammer because of their access to KUNV’s funds as The Rebel HD-2 president and treasurer. The day before the email was sent, KUNV’s website was hacked before it was taken down to prevent the theft of information.

“It was the first time we ever got something like that and it just caught us off guard,” Banuelos-Benite said of the email.

The Office of Information Technology (OIT) at UNLV encourages students and faculty to report any suspicion of a data breach. Any member of UNLV can report their suspicion of a data breach to the OIT on their website where it will be investigated, addressed and reported in accordance with the Breach of Information Notification Policy.

The OIT’s website says students are responsible for arming themselves with tools to protect data they manage or access. UNLV provides Symantec Endpoint Protection, a computer antivirus protection and prevention software. A free license of the software is available at the UNLV IT Help Desk for faculty, staff, and students while they are an active member of the UNLV community.