‘Facebook is not our friend’ says media theorist Douglas Rushkoff

UNLV students had the opportunity to attend a lecture by a media theory and digital economics expert on Feb. 13 at the Greenspun Auditorium.

The event, “Facebook is Not Your Friend: How Social Media Became Social Programming,” explored answers to questions about technological and digital literacy.

Douglas Rushkoff, professor from the City University of New York, Queens, started by asking the audience what they believed Facebook is for, to which one student replied that it is simply used to network with friends.

“Do you think Mark Zuckerberg is sitting in that glass enclosure at Mountain View thinking, ‘How can we help Johnny network with his friends?’ Is that what they’re discussing in that room?” Rushkoff asked the audience.

“No, they’re not discussing that. They’re discussing, ‘How can we monetize Johnny’s social graph?’” Rushkoff said.

People need to realize that they are Facebook’s products, not customers, according to Rushkoff.

“I believe we are living in a media environment where we don’t even know what the tools we’re using are for,” Rushkoff said. “What Facebook is for is to serve [market researchers and advertisers’] needs to figure out who you are, how you’re influenced … what you’re going to do next.”

Marlyn Sarkissian-Sarnani, a student majoring in journalism and media studies, said the talk allowed her to view technology in a new perspective.

“I never really noticed how attached I am to my phone until he brought up the fact we always have to have it in our sight because that’s the case for me,” Sarkissian-Sarnani said. “I was even trying to stop myself from using my phone during his lecture, too.”

Contrary to Rushkoff’s belief, Sarkissian-Sarnani thinks that Facebook is our friend and can help people connect with friends they haven’t spoken to in years.

“I like that I can easily reach out to an old best friend from middle school and see how they’re doing,” Sarkissian-Sarnani said. “I think because it helps us network so well, the good outweighs the bad.”

