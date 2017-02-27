Faculty Senate adds CSUN president, Provost, others to membership

The UNLV Faculty Senate (FS) has fallen behind many of its peers in terms of the organization of its membership, Faculty Senate Chair Bill Robinson said.

To combat its own obsolete system, the FS voted to add members to the senate from across UNLV.

The UNLV Faculty Senate reorganized its membership on Feb. 14 to include the chairs of the administrative faculty committee and classified staff council, the CSUN student body president, the Graduate & Professional Student Association (GPSA) president and the UNLV executive vice provost.

“We need to do a better job of connecting with the entire campus,” Robinson said. “The way to do that is to get everyone involved.”

Of the new members, only the chair of the administrative faculty committee may vote. Administrative faculty are faculty members that don’t teach such as counselors, advisers or staff in non-academic units, according to Robinson. All new members, however, will be able to participate in discussions on those agenda items.

The FS has planned the reorganization since August 2016. Robinson said the spring semester is a good time to reorganize since the FS will need to accommodate the medical school.

Prior to the Feb. 14 meeting, Robinson sent a survey to the senators to gauge their reaction to the reorganization. The survey showed that those who voted preferred to have the new members as voting members with the exception of the CSUN president, GPSA president and UNLV president.

At a January FS meeting, senators voted to allow the UNLV bylaws committee to develop the voting structure that would be used in selecting the new members.

The only position the Senate did not choose to accept was that of the UNLV president. Executive Vice Provost Diane Chase said that UNLV President Len Jessup did not confirm whether or not he would attend the meetings, even if his position became part of the FS.

The structure of the FS now follows other institutions around the country, according to Robinson. He cited Stanford, Portland State and American University as faculty senates that include a multitude of departments on campus.

But even comparison institutions—universities that the UNLV administration uses to compare the school’s Top Tier progress—follow a similar campus senate to these institutions.

Several of the comparison institutions include University of Central Florida, University of Houston, University of Hawaii, Manoa and Arizona State University.

UCF includes its president and their cabinet in its meetings as well as the deans from every college. The University of Houston holds monthly meetings with a presentation by the president as a standing item on each agenda.

The University of Hawaii, Manoa and Arizona State University have a two-tier faculty government. An assembly comprised of all faculty members makes recommendations and possible agenda items for the elected university senate to vote on.

Many universities call their organizations campus senates or university senates as opposed to faculty senates, according to Robinson.

Several senators raised conflict of interest issues that may arise with the new members on the Senate. Robinson said the conflicts may be avoided by barring members with close ties to the issue being discussed from voting on that item.

The FS tabled voting on the last two positions, chair of the university bylaws committee and chair of the campus and fiscal affairs committee, to March 21.