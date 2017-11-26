Farewell Column: Just a girl from Brooklyn

This will not be one of those let-me-brag-about-my-time-as-editor articles, or a sappy, cliche piece.

My time as sports editor and an undergraduate at UNLV is coming to an end, and as I️ sat to write this, it was clear that this would be difficult. Not emotional, just difficult.

I’m just a girl from Brooklyn, New York with goals bigger than the city. It is the place where I fell in love with writing and telling stories.

If someone would have told me that I’d relocate to the West Coast, get my journalism career started by working as a sports editor without having a clue of what I was doing, I️ would not believe them.

Over a year ago, I initially applied to be a sports reporter for the then-UNLV Rebel Yell, but the way my life is set up, nothing ever really goes the way I plan, and I was offered more than I expected. It was a rough start to say the least — basically running the section by myself (writing and reporting) and learning as I went about what it means to be a sports editor. I️ am appreciative for every moment that led to this point.

For the past three years, Vegas has been my playground. Moving here was everything but exciting, but it feels like the city has been on a mission to prove me wrong. All of the opportunities that I’ve gotten here would not have been possible if I️ were back home, in my comfort zone.

Thank Yous

Newsroom

To the diverse, crazy, mixed and best-sense-of-humor personalities I’ve come across, from when I️ first got here until now, thank you. Each of you have made coming into work, especially on Sunday mornings for production day, a little more fun than it probably should have been. But, hey, what can I️ say? We are far from the typical newsroom.

I️ read somewhere that “what makes college newspapers great is the fact that they aren’t run by journalists. They are run by students who love journalism.” This accurately depicts the Free Press. Whether it’s happy, frustrating or tragic, we tell stories the way they should be written, because we love what we do and are not interested in clicks or likes.

If you were a sports writer during my time here, thank you for making it a little easier. And to the Assistant Sports Editor who came right on time, thank you.

Supporters

If you have ever taken the time to read anything that I had to say, thank you.

Family & Friends

Thank you to my best friend who has been a constant in my life, even though there’s 3,000+ miles that separate us.

To the dopest older sisters ever, thank you for putting up with my crazy moments, supporting me and everything else in between, throughout this process — and basically for the past 23 years.

To the coolest kids, my four nieces and nephews, thank you for pushing me to always be better for you.

And last but not least, thank you to my parents, for whom I️ can never properly formulate the words. None of this would have been possible without you guys and for that, I am indebted. Thank you for being all that you are. Everything I️ do is for and because of you! I could write a book (soon), but for now I’ll say I’m blessed that God chose ya’ll for me. I love you.

In The End…

If I️ had to sum up my life in one word up until this point, it would be “time.” I’ve always been okay with moving at my own pace, even when it was difficult. It’s been quite the journey, process and adjustment. To anyone reading this, trust your journey. It may take some time, and you may be dealing with numerous things at once. School, work, the stuff you will never really be prepared for, life as a whole — it ends up working itself out. Trust me.

I️t still hasn’t hit me yet that this chapter is ending.

No more being a full-time student while working two jobs, waiting for registration and doing the most if a class for the J-School was closed, late nights and early mornings, unnecessary spending on Starbucks coffee, trying to decide if I️ should watch a game or get work done (most days, the former won), countless writing between six and 12 page papers (can’t remember the last time I’ve written something that was five pages or less) or reading just before class starts. And most importantly, no more two-hour bus rides to and from UNLV. Public transportation is normal in New York — here, it should be illegal.

In this moment, I am grateful for my time as editor (and later copy editor), my time as a UNLV undergraduate and being forced to use most forms of social media and yes, my time as a Vegas resident.

I’m not sure what’s next, but I️ will always be just an Afro-Latina from Brooklyn fulfilling my purpose.

On second thought, maybe this was a cliche column. Oh well.