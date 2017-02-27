Federal programs offer student loan forgiveness

At UNLV, the financial aid office is distributing more federal student loans every year based off the rising student need.

About $131 million in federal loans was distributed for the 2015-16 school year, according to Julie Askins, associate director for client services at UNLV.

This figure could change during President Donald Trump’s tenure.

The Trump administration wants a reduction in student lending by the federal government and advocates an increase in private lenders’ role in federal student loans. Trump criticizes the amount of “profit” that the government makes from student loans.

Trump favors a single Income-Based Repayment program where students pay 12.5 percent of their income towards their loans each month before total loan forgiveness after 15 years. In a town hall meeting, Trump said he believes the Department of Education—which gives federal aid and Pell Grants—should be “largely eliminated.”

Stefani Relles, an assistant professor in the Department of Educational Psychology and Higher Education at UNLV, says weakening the Department of Education, as Trump has suggested, is the wrong way to go. She believes it will put low-income students at a disadvantage and lead them to private loans.

“Lending money is not necessarily a benevolent thing, so low-income students who need money are more likely to get into these predatory loan situations,” Relles said. “The fact that the federal government is lending them money is better. Those are actually the best loans.”

In 2010, the Obama administration ended the practice of private lenders issuing federally-backed student loans out of concern that they benefited private student loan companies at the expense of taxpayers.

All new loans are now under the William D. Ford Federal Direct Loan program, which provides low-interest loans from the U.S. Department of Education for students and parents.

Those thinking about getting student loans should note that student loan debt cannot be declared in bankruptcy—in most cases. There are several federal loan programs that offer student loan forgiveness.

Public Service Loan Forgiveness

President Barack Obama established the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, which forgives the remaining balance on Direct Loans after 120 qualifying monthly payments while working full-time for a qualifying employer.

A qualifying employer can be any organization or not-for-profit that has been designated as tax-exempt by the IRS under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, according to the office of the U.S. Department of Education.

This can include government workers, military service, public interest law services, public education and public library services, and public health services.

Teacher Loan Forgiveness

In order to qualify, those interested must teach full-time for five complete and consecutive academic years in a low-income serving elementary or secondary school. A total of $17,500 on Direct Loans can be forgiven, according to the office of the U.S. Department of Education.

Those who currently have a loan from the Federal Perkins Loan Program and teach full-time in a low-income school or teach certain subjects can qualify for the cancellation of 100 percent of the loan.

Those teaching in a designated teacher shortage area or subject matter shortage area can also qualify for loan forgiveness depending on the type of loans and when the loans were made.

Volunteer Work

Several volunteering organizations offer money toward student loan debt.

The Peace Corps offers automatic deferment of Stafford, Perkins or Consolidation loans.

The Stafford loan is a low-interest federal loan that is insured by the federal government and offers flexible repayment options.

The Perkins loan has a five percent interest rate, wherein the school is the lender and contributes a share of funds along with those provided by the government. and the loan is made with government funds. It qualifies for partial cancellation based on the number of years of service under the Peace Corps loan forgiveness program.

Consolidation loans allow for the combination of multiple federal education loans into one loan, resulting in a single monthly payment rather than several.

Americorps VISTA members can choose to receive a post-service cash stipend at the end of their service, making them eligible for a 15 percent cancellation on certain types of loans for their service, according to corporation for National and Community Service, a U.S. federal agency.

State-Based Student Loan Forgiveness

Nevada Health Service Corps is currently Nevada’s only state-based student loan forgiveness program. To qualify, those interested must agree to serve an assigned community for a specific period of time. Typically the length of time is two years of full-time service in a rural and underserved community. The amount of aid can vary.

Income-Based Repayment Plans

The current Income-Based Repayment plan lets borrowers pay 10 to 20 percent of their income toward their loans each month. Any remaining balance is usually forgiven after 20 to 25 years.

For specific questions about student loans, UNLV offers entrance loan counseling through the office of Financial Aid & Scholarships office.