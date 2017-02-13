Feelings of unity abound at UNLV’s Hidden Figures event

Over 30 black-owned businesses, a keynote speaker and a vast array of students came together to show solidarity and engage in a conversation together at the Richard Tam Alumni Center to celebrate some of UNLV’s and Las Vegas’ hidden figures.

UNLV’s Hidden Figures event is just one of many that were put together for Black History Month by Students Organizing Diversity Activities, the Black Student Organization, the African Student Association and the UNLV NAACP chapter.

Head Event Coordinator Clarissa Otoo sought to provide students the opportunity to see local black-owned businesses that are generally under-represented.

“It’s important to take on opportunities to connect with different individuals,” Otoo said. “It’s just opening the channels and putting yourself out there. That’s how you build community.”

Fellowship and communication were among the many reasons these businesses attended, and Hidden Figures served as their first marketing event at UNLV.

“I think in this time of what’s going on in the world and in the U.S., it’s important that we all remember that united, we’re stronger,” said Tanya Zuniga, owner of Mason Building Company, Inc.

Brandon Manning, Assistant Professor and Director of African-American Studies, echoed and built upon these sentiments in his keynote speech.

“People take so many liberties that articulate and define what black communities look like and what they do,” Manning said. “It’s important that these spaces are erected and created so they can show [the truth] precisely and add a corrective lens to that misappropriation and misnaming.”

Alex Fuller was one of the many students who attended the networking event. Although he came across the event by accident, he thought it was important to support minority-run groups.

“This is all very empowering with the black organizations and black businesses. I am all for [empowerment] and I want to support them,” Fuller said.