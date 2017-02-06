“Fire Emblem Heroes” stays true to its roots

When Nintendo and video game developer Intelligent Systems brought the Fire Emblem franchise to smartphones, they didn’t hold anything back with “Fire Emblem” Heroes, which was released on Feb 2.

FE Heroes took the core mechanics of past games but reworked them into a user-friendly, smartphone format. With the simplicity of the controls and the game staying true to its roots, both fans of the classic series and any newcomers are sure to be pleased.

The strategic RPG game features a variety of unique levels and obstacles similar to previous games but allows players to play on a bigger 8-by-6 grid.

Players can participate in combat by selecting a character and moving them across a grid against an opposing unit. Players engage in battles by swiping their heroes toward an enemy character. To make gameplay even easier, characters can be dragged to desired locations on the level.

FE Heroes has multiple game modes and difficulties, which guarantee a high replayability factor.

The majority of the action takes place within the story mode, which comprises of nine chapters with five levels. Each chapter focuses on a cast of characters that are from a game in the franchise.

Additionally, the game offers a variety of features. Besides the story mode, the game offers special maps that allow players to unlock unique unit while the new Training Tower mode lets players play several stages so they can level up their characters.

Lastly, there is an arena duels mode which allows players to fight computer-controlled versions of other people’s teams.

The game’s new, simplified character coding system falls into four categories: Red, blue, green and gray. This system allows some units to be more effective against others.

According to the system, red does more damage to green, green does more damage to blue and blue does more damage to red. Gray is a unique category as it deals no extra damage to any color and takes no extra damage from any color. The coding system is essential to maximizing the most out of your team and cinching the win.

New heroes can be summoned through the “summoning stones,” which can be earned through the story mode or by purchasing them. The entire game has an adorable art style that portrays characters in a cartoon-like fashion.

While this game is great, there are some flaws.

The game currently takes up 546.7 MB of storage and most of it has to be downloaded after the initial installation of the game.

A game of this size uses a considerable amount of battery life. While not as bad as other mobile games, don’t play FE Heroes over an extended period of time if there’s not a charger nearby.

The final issue is that story mode is relatively bland. While the mode offers 45 levels to play through, it doesn’t really end up being more than that.

At the end of the day, “Fire Emblem Heroes” is a great experience worth having. All of the systems work as designed and the reworked simplicity of the game is a welcoming gesture that all fans can enjoy.

8 out of 10 stars