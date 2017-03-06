Twenty-two veterans commit suicide every day.

Personal experiences with this statistic prompted Kelley and Peter Guidry to found Forgotten Not Gone (FNG) in November 2013. Their debut at the entrance of the 2013 Veteran’s Day Parade set the stage for the future of their organization.

As of now, the traditional treatment methods for veterans focus on pain and psychological medication. For the FNG founders, this is not good enough.

“They really just throw you out there,” said Peter Guidry, an Air Force veteran. “I was expected to get a job, but … everything that was wrong with me in the military still continued to happen. How do you survive?”

Rebel Vets (RV) and Rebel Women Vets (RWV), two similar on-campus groups, have members who have faced much of the same problems. These groups strive to provide UNLV veterans with resources and support from like-minded individuals.

Rachel Frost, vice president of RV and RWV, also agreed that there is not a great support system in place for veterans who are returning to civilian life.

Frost found it especially difficult to show civilians just how different it is to assimilate into society after the military.

“You can take the airman out of the Air Force, but you can’t take the Air Force out of the airman,” Frost said.

Kelley Guidry, who is also an Air Force veteran, echoed her husband’s sentiments.

“What’s hard for our civilian counterparts to understand is being in the military was not just a job for us,” she said. “We ate, slept and breathed military life. It had become part of the way we were.”

She noted that the military spends a significant amount of time training their soldiers “to be a certain way and achieve a certain goal.” The military breaks their members down and turns them into completely different people.

The exit process is not as extensive. The Air Force gave the Guidrys one week to become members of the world they left behind.

The military left Peter Guidry with many scars, both physical and emotional. He faced medical disability, mobility issues, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety and other ailments. These reminders stay with military members for the rest of their lives.

Everything changed for Peter Guidry once he embarked on his first journey in a recumbent tricycle. This vehicle allows the rider to sit in a reclined position and is affixed with an electric assist to allow veterans to overcome their disabilities.

“My husband got better within two months,” Kelley Guidry explained. “His depression went down. His anxiety went down. We thought all veterans should have access to this, no matter what. That’s kind of how Forgotten Not Gone was born.”

Not only did the recumbent trike help Peter Guidry, but it gave him an encouraging avenue to connect with his wife.

“At the VA [hospital], they primarily work on the veteran. There’s not a lot of things that include spouses and children,” he said.

However, Kelley and Peter Guidry have discovered that this family support is easily attained with the recumbent trikes. Spouses and children are able to come together and connect over a fun and healthy activity. This creates an open channel for communication and something that everyone can relate to.

“We’ve seen individuals who had nothing in common with their 5-year-old child. What are they going to talk about, shooting guns? Then these trikes come into play and all of a sudden, that’s their thing,” Kelley Guidry said.

This connection in turn allows family members to approach the tougher issues, such as PTSD, without needing to “walk on eggshells.”

After successfully completing the 26.2-mile Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon in their recumbent trikes, Kelley and Peter Guidry felt confident enough to embark on a new mission: to complete 2,222 miles in memory of veterans who took their lives.

They successfully completed, and exceeded, this goal last year.

Most of the miles were completed in their weekly Saturday Night Survivors Rides around Downtown Las Vegas and the Strip. These events are open to not only veterans and their families, but to civilians as well.

The FNG founders have since expanded their services to include talk therapy, acupuncture, trauma yoga, sensory deprivation in float tanks and discussions on general health and wellness. They have seen the life-changing benefits that alternative therapy can have and hope to share the positive results with veterans and active-duty members everywhere.

One thing that is important to all of these groups is the support of civilians and military families. FNG, RV, and RWV is open to all civilians, regardless of military experience.