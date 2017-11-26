Four straight wins for the Lady Rebels

UNLV’s first game of the Lady Rebel Round-Up on Saturday afternoon put them at 4-0, marking this season the third in a row that UNLV has started with this record.

The 68-52 win over the Hofstra University Pride was a battle until the second half when the Lady Rebels scored 21 points compared to Hofstra’s four over a nine-minute span.

The Lady Rebels did not meet their usual standards of play in the first half, despite holding the lead for the majority of the game. The Pride led once in the first quarter and once in the second before the Lady Rebels locked in nine of the final 12 points, giving UNLV a 31-27 advantage by halftime.

“We got more comfortable in the second half. We let up in the first half and they kept coming at us,” head coach Kathy Olivier said. “Hofstra is much better than their record, and they were pushing the ball up and down the court.”

Hofstra closed the gap once more in the third quarter with 7:23 left on the clock after Hofstra’s Ashunae Durant brought the score to 36-33. However, the Lady Rebels fought back with a strong defense, keeping the Pride from scoring for the next four minutes.

Junior guard Nikki Wheatley recorded her second double-double in a row by halftime. She finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals. Wheatley scored back-to-back layups in the third quarter and helped round up eight points for a 44-33 lead.

UNLV secured this gap by adding an extra six points by the end of the quarter as well as scoring the first seven points of the fourth quarter.

“I felt we adjusted well to them after halftime,” Olivier said. “We have so many options and we used different combinations in the second half, but I know we can play better basketball and I feel better things are still ahead for us.”

Though UNLV’s numbers against Hofstra did not match their usual statistics, they held a strong defense and kept the Pride to just 30.6 percent shooting and eight total field goals in the second half.

Junior forward Katie Powell earned her fourth-straight double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Fellow junior forward Paris Strawther scored 16 points and had eight rebounds. Their numbers helped the Lady Rebels to outscore Hofstra in the paint by 30 points.

Up next, the Lady Rebels head to Tempe, Arizona on Dec. 2 to play UC Riverside in their first game of the ASU Classic.