Free Press editor selection takes place this week

The Student Newspaper Advisory Board (SNAB) will be appointing the UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press’ editor-in-chief for the 2017-18 school year at its meeting Wednesday.

No applications were submitted by the March 31 deadline. As a result, the SNAB will determine who is eligible and willing to fill the position for either Fall 2017 or the entire academic year.

Members of the UNLV community are welcome to voice their opinions, as they are at any of the board’s monthly public meetings. The selection will take place at 8 a.m. in the second floor conference room of the Tam Alumni Center.

The SNAB’s voting members include UNLV students, professional journalists, a representative from the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies, a Free Press staff representative and a representative from the UNLV Communications office.

Bianca Cseke

Bianca Cseke

EIC Selection

  1. garthfandr
    garthfandr 18 April, 2017, 12:22

    Wow. I remember all the hoopla that surrounded who would get title back in the day. When I was selected YELL editor it was a game of cat and mouse. People would fight to be editor of The YELL.

