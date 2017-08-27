Fresh Faces Join the Runnin’ Rebels

Head coach Marvin Menzies and the rest of the UNLV men’s basketball team are ready to put last season behind them and start anew in November.

The Runnin’ Rebels finished last season with a 11-21 overall record, going 4-14 in conference play. They got off to a fast 7-2 start but ended the season losing 10 of its last 11 games. The team was nearly even at home, going 9-11, but struggled on the road, going 2-11.

Photo by Andrew Rigney / UNLV Scarlet and Gray Free Press

UNLV finished 10th in the Mountain West Conference. Only Air Force finished behind. The Rebel’s biggest rival, UNR’s Wolf Pack, won the conference with a 28-7 record.

In the nine seasons he served as head coach of New Mexico State, Menzies never finished outside of the top three with a .736 win percentage in conference play.

Menzies and staff will have to make up for the loss of second and third leading scorer and rebounder Tyrell Green and Christian Jones, who were seniors last season. The team’s leader in steals per game, Uche Ofoegbu, is also no longer with the team.

The team signed seven fresh faces that are ready to fill the void for the Rebels, starting with No. 1 junior college prospect in the country, Shakur Juiston. The 6-foot-7-inch forward led Hutchinson Community College to a national title in 2016. He averaged 17.3 points and 12.1 rebounds per game.

Also joining the Runnin’ Rebel roster is 6-foot-11-inch forward Brandon McCoy, who is ranked as a five-star recruit. He joins the team after averaging 28.6 points, 12.6 rebounds and 5.3 blocks per game at Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego, CA.

Following the season, McCoy went on to be named a McDonald’s All-American and Most Valuable Player of the Jordan Brand Classic.

Forwards Anthony Smith, Tervell Beck and Mbacke Diong, as well as guards Amauri Hardy and Jay Green will also be joining the team.

The team’s season opener will be against Florida A&M on Nov. 11, but the Runnin’ Rebels will face Alaska Fairbanks Nov. 3 in an exhibition.