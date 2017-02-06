Gender Justice Nevada is seeking volunteers to become victim advocates.
The Queer Anti-Violence Project will be providing specific victim/survivor and anti-violence services. These programs will specialize in serving the LGBTQ community.
Applicants must be 18 years or older, be able to complete a 50-hour training course, pass a criminal background check, have the ability to volunteer a minimum of six hours per week, be open-minded and non-judgemental towards victims and survivors regardless of the circumstances, and have a desire to serve Nevada’s LGBTQ community.
The next training session is Feb. 6 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. For more information, email volunteer@genderjusticenv.org.
Related Articles
College Board study: Tuition has risen fastest at public universities
Student financial aid is also up, but family incomes have dropped slightly
UNLV Police prepare for a potential active shooting
Classes are in session. Students and faculty roam the campus, unaware of a looming threat. An alert passerby spots
Students reach out to deployed brother
Fraternity and supporters collecting goods to help marine