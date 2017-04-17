Google Hangouts Meet now available to UNLV community

A new video application for team meetings is now available for individuals using Rebelmail and UNLVMail.

Google Hangouts Meet allows users to create and join video meetings on both computers and mobile devices, with no plugins or downloads other than Google Chrome.

Members of the UNLV community can host video meetings for up to 25 participants and can invite people outside of UNLV through a link. The app also directly integrates with Google Calendar.

This new option is in addition to the classic Google Hangouts app, which can still be used.

If you run into any issues, the IT Help Desk can be reached at (702) 895-0777 or ithelp@unlv.edu.

Bianca Cseke

