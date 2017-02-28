Graphic abortion images abuse free speech

For any UNLV student—especially in the free speech walkway—getting bombarded by different posters, beliefs and types of rhetoric are a daily fact of life. This sensory overload is best dealt with by putting headphones in your ears and looking down to avoid all eye contact until you’ve reached a safe zone.

Many of these organizations use the worst possible tactics (guilt, condemnation, pestering) to achieve their goals, and not only at UNLV, but on many college campuses in America.

This past week, Justice For All, a pro-life organization, set up an anti-abortion display that featured extremely graphic photos of dead fetuses that claim to demonstrate a “realistic depiction” of the result of an abortion. The enormous display took up nearly all of the courtyard outside of the Student Union where students usually eat.

As someone who is pro-choice, I feel irritated by the display, which relies on shock-value and attempts to provoke an emotional response while demonstrating false and medically inaccurate images and claims.

This anti-abortion display deters way more people than it convinces. Individuals who are undecided on this issue are more likely to be disgusted and turned off by the display, than to be interested in learning more about the cause. Additionally, it is insensitive and distasteful to bombard and shame students who may have been assaulted or who have had abortions with such displays.

It is counterproductive to approach this issue in such a perturbing and obnoxious way. The pro-lifers who organized this display do not attempt to raise awareness for ways of preventing abortion (aside from overruling Roe v. Wade, making abortions illegal or defunding Planned Parenthood) such as making contraceptives more easily available, or advocating for better sex education in schools over abstinence-only curriculums.

Instead, they shove disturbing images in our faces in the place where we eat as if we’re going to go: “Ah yes, nothing like a bloody fetus photo with lunch to really inspire me to research abortion.”

Justice For All’s goal in putting up this display was to start a conversation among students about the harmful effects of abortion. The display did exactly that, just perhaps not in the way the organization was hoping for.

The “free speech board” next to the display was chock-full of both pro-choice statements and rebuttals to the arguments the group presented, such as “Making abortions legal will lead to unsafe abortions” and “Not a man’s choice.” One student even stood in front of the display holding their own sign that read: “I had an abortion. No regrets.”

These students responded to the misinformation and harmful rhetoric by offering sound counterclaims, rather than attacking the opposing viewpoint. They courageously stood up for one another (and in the case of the student holding the sign, herself), peacefully offering the other side of the argument.

At UNLV, we are lucky to have such a diverse population. With that comes diversity of beliefs and opinions, which are extremely valuable. I encourage students to have conversations, discuss complex issues and start a dialogue about issues they care for.

When you practice your right to free speech, do so in a positive way. Do not use tactics of shock or shame, and more importantly, do not spread false information. Be strong in your beliefs, but willing to listen to others (admittedly, when it comes to on-campus displays I tend to fall short when it comes to this, but will make an effort to improve). Approach every opinion with a grain of salt (including your own) and ultimately, recognize the difference between being passionate and being hateful.

Summer Thomad

