Graphic design student remains humble amid big wins

Design and art are subjective. What someone thinks is a masterpiece may belong in the trash to others.

The judges of the July 2017 Adobe Certified Associate World Championship clearly agreed that UNLV freshman graphic design major Ana Catarina Charvet’s entry was the former. In fact, they liked it so much that they gave her the first place prize over 110,000 other students from 67 countries, making her not only the first person from Las Vegas, but the first American, to win the honor.

Charvet considers how other artists incorporate elements of design. She particularly admires artists from the pop and contemporary art movements and cites Jenny Holzer, Barbara Kruger and Andy Warhol as her biggest inspirations.

She worries over those technical details when she’s putting her work together — including her victory at the Adobe Certified Associate World Championship.

The competition required Charvet to design a poster for a nonprofit organization, Iridescent, which focuses on developing children’s math and science skills. The final product she turned in had to be print-ready and in digital format, and completed on an eight-hour deadline. This is the fifth year Adobe has held this competition.

Charvet described struggling to come up with a design for about 20 minutes, then having the piece fall together when she calmed down and was finally able to visualize what she wanted to create.

The final product feels like looking at a three-dimensional image without wearing 3-D glasses, with red and yellow geometric shapes surrounding a girl inspecting more shapes.

“I was inspired by geometry and shapes used in blueprints, which coincided with the concepts in math and engineering that Iridescent aims to teach its students,” she said. “I was nervous that my design was too busy and that I was adding too many elements for the sake of improving the composition. I could still see small mistakes I couldn’t fix and I was afraid they would cost me the win.”

They obviously didn’t, since Charvet now has a shiny gold medal to show for all her efforts.

She isn’t letting her big win get to her head, though.

Enrolled at UNLV and working part-time at Gelatology, a gelato shop in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, Charvet’s first priority right now is her education. Growing up, she had imagined going out of Nevada, or even out of the U.S., for college, but realized the cost wouldn’t be worth it.

“I’m focused on getting my degree, and it doesn’t really matter where it comes from,” she said. “Also, in design, it doesn’t matter how much you learn or how much you know, but how you market yourself. At UNLV, I know there are so many other students who have more experience and skill than I do.”

Originally from Walnut Creek, California, the 18-year-old Charvet moved to Las Vegas when she was 4 years old and eventually ended up at Southwest Career and Technical Academy, where she honed her skills in Debra Tomme’s graphic design classes.

“I always tried to do something extra with each of my projects because I just enjoyed the feeling of making something really nice,” Charvet said. “I was always really critical of my work, and that always comes with positives and negatives. On the bright side, it helps me improve my work, but it also makes it easy to compare myself to others.”

Charvet started making digital art in seventh grade, and by the time she was regularly using graphic design to help her complete her projects during her freshman year of high school, she was in love with the field.

Southwest CTA, a magnet school that opened August 2009, has several programs for students interested in learning design. Though Charvet was in the interior design program — a field she said she is no longer interested in working in — she was still required to take graphic design classes as well. She credits attending a magnet high school for over-preparing her for college and allowing her to learn how to use design programs, such as Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop, more efficiently.

The designer doesn’t think a piece is complete until a deadline creeps up or someone explicitly tells her to stop working on it.

“If I spent time fixing a design until it was perfect, it would never be done because I would want to find a way to fix it,” she said. “I’m relentless. I felt bad for my friends who sat next to me in graphic design at Southwest CTA because they’d always say, ‘Kai, shut up. It’s fine; just turn it in.’”

In addition, Charvet doesn’t want to say what should be considered good design and what shouldn’t. It’s because she is still learning, she said.

But, Charvet did explain how design trends change based on who or what influences it, even if the general principles and elements of design stay the same.

“Think about the change from a realistic user interface design in (iPhone) iOS 6, to a flat design in iOs 7,” she said. “Another example is the new Google logo, which is in a sans serif font and uses brighter colors. These switches represent preferences in design and the need for change, that fascination in futurism and technological innovation.”

Eventually, Charvet wants a future in freelance design and wants to build her own brand and business.

“I’ve realized after the Adobe competition that I’m not aiming for fame and the limelight,” she said. “I just want to make cool stuff, where the work itself is the focus and not how much money I make off of it.”

Charvet said her humble attitude is a result of how her parents raised her.

Her grandparents and parents were immigrants from the Philippines who had dreams of coming to America and traveling the world. Her grandfather rose out of poverty and worked as an airline engineer so that his family would be able to do more than just dream about what they wanted.

Charvet’s mother lived in Tehran, Iran as a child, but went back to the Philippines during the Iranian Revolution. Her father moved to New York City in the 1980s, where he would meet her mother at a mutual friend’s wedding.

“I was born privileged, but that didn’t come easy,” she said, referring to how it took multiple generations for her family to get to where it is now.

Her family didn’t necessarily play a large part, not being designers themselves, but nevertheless helped cultivate Charvet’s passion for design, pushing her to pursue something that would make her happy and allow her to have a positive impact on the world. It’s that impact that really gets her excited about graphic design.

“Design is something that people encounter in their daily lives but never notice. It [design] has an effect on us and yet we don’t even realize it.”

Charvet paused and then laughed.

“The way I just described it sounds like it’s brainwashing, but design is a natural method of expression and communication. I love design, and I love seeing its impact.”

More of Charvet’s work can be found at https://www.behance.net/anakatarin7003.