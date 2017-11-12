Your guide to asbestos on campus

By Kristin Simons and Amanda Galvan | November 12th, 2017

It’s fine if you leave it alone, but if disrupted, it could cause severe sickness.

 

This map points out which buildings still have asbestos, the materials at UNLV that contain asbestos and how much asbestos each material contains. This information was gathered from the UNLV Risk & Management Safety Website.  

asbestos

 

Areas affected by minor and major fiber release episodes are not safe to re-enter until area air sampling results have determined the air within the affected area is below the occupational exposure limit of 0.01 f/cc as determined by Polarized Light Microscopy (PLM) laboratory analysis and authorization is given by the Risk Management and Safety Department,” UNLV’s asbestos mitigation program states.

 

So while the materials might contain more than 0.01 f/cc it is O.K. as long as it is not airborne. As of press time, asbestos is not airborne anywhere on campus.

 

More information on asbestos and how it pertains to UNLV can be found here: https://rms.unlv.edu/occupational/asbestos/locations/#acm_planst

Kristin Simons

Kristin Simons

More articles by Kristin Simons
Tags assigned to this article:
asbestoshazard

Related Articles

News 8 years ago High-speed train proposed

High-speed train proposed

High-speed train proposedCommunity gathers to hear high-speed train proposal, answers to questions

News 4 years ago Key deadline pushed in state healthcare battle

Key deadline pushed in state healthcare battle

Officials debate merits of private sector plans After two years of faculty and staff shouldering high health care costs, the

Student Government 5 years ago CSUN members say concert worth the cost

CSUN members say concert worth the cost

Student government hopes to recreate past campus-life tradition

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading