Your guide to asbestos on campus

It’s fine if you leave it alone, but if disrupted, it could cause severe sickness.

This map points out which buildings still have asbestos, the materials at UNLV that contain asbestos and how much asbestos each material contains. This information was gathered from the UNLV Risk & Management Safety Website.

asbestos



“Areas affected by minor and major fiber release episodes are not safe to re-enter until area air sampling results have determined the air within the affected area is below the occupational exposure limit of 0.01 f/cc as determined by Polarized Light Microscopy (PLM) laboratory analysis and authorization is given by the Risk Management and Safety Department,” UNLV’s asbestos mitigation program states.

So while the materials might contain more than 0.01 f/cc it is O.K. as long as it is not airborne. As of press time, asbestos is not airborne anywhere on campus.

More information on asbestos and how it pertains to UNLV can be found here: https://rms.unlv.edu/occupational/asbestos/locations/#acm_planst