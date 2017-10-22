Why gun control does not work

After every mass shooting, the first arguments to always come up are about restricting the gun laws in our country. This was the case after the tragic event that took place on Oct. 1, 2017. But the fact of the matter is that despite the extent to which we restrict gun laws in this country, there is never a guarantee that disastrous acts, like what took place at Route 91, will not happen.

There can always be arguments made for both sides, but let’s take a moment to look over some facts regarding stricter gun laws and the repercussions that follow.

Let’s begin first by taking a look at Washington D.C. In 1976, D.C. implemented a law that banned citizens from owning any guns. During this time, annual homicide rates skyrocketed. Those rates rose from 188 in 1976, to 364 in 1988. That number peaked in 1991 to 897 homicides during the year, dubbing Washington D.C. the “murder capital” of the United States.

In 2007, the ban was finally overturned after it was found to be unconstitutional. This did not lift all gun restrictions as Washington D.C. still has some of the strictest gun laws in the country, yet is still one of the most dangerous places in the US to live.

The same thing happened in Britain when handguns were banned in 1997. According to the Crime Prevention Research Center, the firearm homicide rate had almost doubled between 1996 and 2002, with those rates only slightly decreasing during 2003 and 2004 due to a large increase in the number of police officers.

Australia, Ireland, Jamaica, France … the list is extensive and all of the results are the same. The fact of the matter is that there is no concrete evidence proving that stricter gun laws decrease crimes rates or homicide.

For those that say that the United States has the highest amount of gun violence in the world, rest assured that is definitely not the case. There are a large number of countries that high a higher number of gun related deaths per capita occurring each year — a few examples being South Africa, Thailand, and the Bahamas.

Many American cities have strict gun laws, yet the citizens in those areas still fall victim to countless fatal crimes. As long as there are people out there with nefarious intent, no amount of gun control laws will stop those people from performing the heinous acts that they carry out.

The harsh reality that people need to realize is that cliche that states, “guns don’t kill people, people kill people”. We need to stop blaming the guns and the weapons that are used and need to realize that it is a personal issue at hand.

The gun laws that we already have in place in this country are sufficient enough. A larger governmental force and more gun restrictions would only infringe further on our second amendment rights.

As an American, it is my Constitutional right to own as many guns as my heart desires. If I want to keep 217 guns in my arsenal and if I have enough money to do so, that is my right as an American citizen.

It does not matter how many weapons a person has, it only takes one to inflict harm upon others.

There are policies that can be put in place to hopefully prevent tragedies from occurring-such as mental health screenings, but there is no sure-fire way to prevent them. The majority of Americans should not have to suffer and relinquish their second amendment rights in order to HOPEFULLY prevent the sociopaths in the minority of the population from committing mass murders.

All in all, if a person wishes harm upon others in that matter, no amount of laws or restrictions are going to stop them from doing so.