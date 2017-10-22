Gun Control: A Vital Discussion

Last week, in light of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting, I wrote an article about gun control that sparked a lot of responses in our Facebook comments section. Being that one of the comments was particularly elaborate and brought up many counter points to my stance, I’ve decided to write a response to further support my claim that gun control is an absolute necessity.
First, I would like to say that many of the arguments written by the commenter, Mr. Ryan Sanshuck, on Facebook were either not stated/addressed in my article, or were inaccurate assumptions about my intent. If you would like to read my original article to see the discrepancies for yourself, you can read it here.
Also, being that I wrote the article directly following the Route 91 tragedy, the focus of my article was to argue why it is important to have discussions about gun control in light of a mass shooting, and how it is not insensitive, or a matter of “politicizing a tragedy” to do so.
While I touched on some evidence of why gun control works and needs to be implemented, that was not necessarily the major focus of that particular article. I intentionally didn’t delve too deep into the facts and logistics of gun control, but in the spirit of honest discourse, I will do so now.
One point that the commenter brought up as evidence of how gun control “does not work” is that Maryland and Chicago, two places that have strict gun control laws, have some of the highest rates of homicide per capita in the country.
Let’s explore this. Places like Chicago and Maryland have higher rates of individualized handgun violence. Yes, that itself is a huge problem, but the source of this problem is a matter of historic socioeconomic inequality. This issue dates back to discriminatory laws back in the day that disadvantaged African Americans and put them in a position of economic isolation that brought about violent drug trades and a proliferation of weapons as protection (which was made possible by loose gun control laws in the first place).
And Chicago and Maryland are not isolated lands. Though they have strict gun control laws, many of their guns come in from other parts of America — which as a whole does not have strict gun control laws at all. Gun violence is a national epidemic, not a localized one. To say that Maryland and Chicago are an accurate example of the result of strict gun control laws is an oversimplification of a much larger problem. This problem is a result of a historically ingrained system of disadvantage and an unrestrained ability to acquire guns.
Also, while individualized handgun violence is a significant part of the overall issue of gun violence, in this case, we were talking about mass shootings, and why there is no reason for any common citizen to need to own a military grade assault rifle. You can argue that “firearms are tools” but let’s be real — an AR-15 isn’t comparable to a swiss army knife. These rifles are designed to cause massive damage.
Mr. Sanshuck also stated, “Ms. Thomad would have you believe that the strict gun control in places like Chicago and the State of Maryland would be effective and the homicide rate would be nonexistent.” (To clarify, I never claimed that.)
I am not so naive to think that gun control laws, if implemented, would immediately erase all gun violence, or that homicide rates would be nonexistent. Gun control is not a one-and-done solution to end all gun violence; rather, it’s a way to regulate the use and purchase of guns so that people who should not have guns are not able to legally obtain them and potentially incite more violence.
Perhaps the argument said most by those opposed to gun control is the simple “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people.” Alright, let’s go with that. In that case, doesn’t it make sense to restrict people who should not have guns (i.e. the mentally ill, those with histories of violence) from obtaining them, or at the very least, make it harder for them to do so under the law?
Also, though this was not stated by Mr. Sanshuck directly, gun control opponents often say “well, [insert basic, everyday object] kills people, should we ban those too?” We’re not talking about banning, but you know what kills a lot of people? Cars. You know what we do with cars? You get licensed in order to drive one. You have to take a test and you have to be physically and mentally fit to drive. You have to register them at the DMV. Can you imagine if we applied the same loose laws we have regarding gun purchases to driving a car? The streets would be an absolute bloodbath. Oh, by the way, in 2014 guns killed as many people as cars did in the U.S.
Next, the commenter repeatedly posed each of his claims under the idea that myself and the “progressive left” are not calling for “common sense” gun control, but to ban guns altogether. He goes on to reference alcohol prohibition, and claims that banning guns would have the same result of increased crime, such as the creation of the black market and giving rise to the mafia.
The idea that we are calling for a complete ban on all guns is a completely inaccurate assumption and miscalculation. If there is one thing Mr. Sanshuck and I can agree on, it is the fact that banning guns would be counterproductive. Whether or not I personally own or use guns, I can recognize that it is possible to live in a country that has a strong gun culture, yet a less fatal percentage of deaths caused by gun violence.
For example, similar to the U.S., guns are an enormously significant part of Swiss culture. Due to the pride in gun ownership, sense of patriotism and national identity associated with guns and recreational use of firearms in Switzerland, a majority of Swiss citizens legally own guns. “Nobody bats an eye at the sight of a civilian riding a bus, bike or motorcycle to the shooting range, with a rifle slung across the shoulder,” TIME writer Helena Bachmann explained.
However, according to a 2011 U.N. report, government figures show about 0.5 gun homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 2010, in comparison to the U.S rate, which in the same year was about 5 firearm killings per 100,000 people, despite the prevalence of guns in Switzerland.
After a mass shooting in 2001, officials began to reconsider their gun laws. Due to Switzerland’s already stringent gun control laws (the law allows citizens or legal residents over the age of 18, who have obtained a permit from the government and who have no criminal record or history of mental illness, to buy up to three weapons from an authorized dealer, with the exception of automatic firearms and selective fire weapons, which are banned) no other mass shootings have taken place in Switzerland since.
I realize that countries like Switzerland and Australia (which is often brought up in gun control debates and has similarly strict gun control laws) have much smaller populations in comparison to the U.S., but considering how effective these common sense laws are in these countries with prominent gun cultures, isn’t implementing similar laws in the U.S., a country in which 30,000 Americans on average are killed each year due to injury by firearms, at least worth a shot (no pun intended)?
But as the opposition says, “Passing gun control laws won’t stop criminals from committing gun related crimes.” With that philosophy, we might as well ask: Why have any laws ever? We should just decriminalize rape since people are going to rape anyway.
The commenter proceeded to cite the failed War on Drugs and its incarceration of American citizens for recreational marijuana use as an example of what would happen if guns were regulated. He says, “If Ms. Thomad is going to call for more laws regarding gun control, then in the following sentence Ms. Thomad better make a convincing case to build more prisons, make more young men (mostly minorities) into criminals with criminal records, and to make the government even more overreaching in enforcing laws.”
What is this even supposed to mean? This is drawing equivocation between The War on Drugs’ recreational marijuana use, which lands innocent young people of color into prison, and guns, which are metallic objects that propel hundreds of other smaller metallic objects at great speeds with the intent of killing things.
Obviously, if people are caught breaking gun laws there will be punishment, but we’re talking about creating sensible gun laws that prevent dangerous people from getting high-powered weaponry, not about cracking down on people for partaking in a pastime. By the way, legal marijuana, medical and otherwise, is still far better regulated with laws than guns are in America.
This is all not to mention to unfettered access to guns in this country. According to NBC news, “Both licensed gun dealers and pawn shops are required by federal law to conduct background checks when selling guns. But not every gun-buyer goes the gun store route, and in a majority of states, gun sellers that aren’t licensed aren’t required to perform a background check [only 13 states are required to perform background checks], according to the Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.”
Additionally, the gun-show loophole allows anyone to purchase a gun without any sort of background check or license to carry. In a popular video, an experiment shows that a 13-year-old boy was declined when attempting to buy alcohol, cigarettes, adult magazines and lottery tickets, but had no problem legally purchasing a gun at a gunshow.
Then there’s the case of the gunman at the Route 91 shooting, who owned 47 guns, 33 of which were purchased in the past year alone. Why would any rational human need to own that many weapons? Why would anyone even need to own one military grade weapon? How did this not raise any red flags? Is it really for self-defense?
According to the Guardian, while the Las Vegas shooting was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, there were six other mass shootings in America that week alone.
“No other developed nation comes close to the rate of gun violence in America. Americans own an estimated 265m guns, more than one gun for every adult,” the Guardian reported.
I encourage you to open up the Guardian article if you’d like to get a visual representation of the amount of mass shootings that have occurred in the U.S. over the past couple of years alone.
The United States is the only place where this is normal. While 30,000 Americans on average are killed due to “injury by firearms,” in Great Britain, the nation with a culture most similar to our own, only 50 people were killed through the use of guns. The U.S. has, by far, the highest rate of gun deaths in the developed (emphasis on “developed”) world.
Something I found interesting was that throughout this entire 826 word comment, Mr. Sanshuck never once states why he is actually against gun control. And why would this person, or any rational human be opposed to measures like having to go through rigorous background checks, having to have a legal ID to buy a gun or not letting mentally ill people buy a gun? Why are people against these simple and necessary measures, and why do they immediately equivocate the words “gun control” with straight up banning guns?
Additionally, Mr. Sanshuck presents no solution whatsoever to gun violence. So what, are we supposed to just accept this reality where on average, 93 americans are killed per day due to gun violence? Is there really nothing we can do? The commenter seems to think so. This nihilistic view of the role of the government or citizens in our society proposes no solutions; That is an injustice toward all the innocent people who lost their lives to senseless acts of gun violence.
This is why we must continue to have these discussions. The public needs to be informed about how this country is an outlier among developed nations in terms of gun violence and why gun control is an absolute necessity.
The points I’ve brought up today are just a few reasons why our country needs to evolve to enforce stricter gun control laws. There is so much more information, facts and research, and reasons behind why our country’s problems with gun violence is the way it is. Frankly, what I’ve brought up barely scratches the surface.
Please continue to educate yourself on the implications of gun violence, and continue having discussions about gun control. We have a huge problem in this country, and it needs to be addressed through legal action. The only way that is going to happen is if we as a public wake up, recognize what’s happening and demand that something is done about it.
Very poignant article by Ms. Thomad. Very well written. Compelling points made, even. However, she is dead wrong on gun control. I am against gun control because gun control does not work. Ms. Thomad highlighted that Chicage and Maryland are localized problems. And that outside of these jurisdictions guns are proliferated and are responsible for the daily carnage in these respected jurisdictions. Perhaps. So what is the solution? Enacting “common sense” gun control legislation at the Federal level? Do criminals obey laws?
Gun control does nothing to solve problems. Universal background checks, magazine restrictions, even going as far as California did and mandating background checks on ammunition…background checks on…ammunition, is not going to stem the tide of illegal guns. I currently work in Nevada’s prison system. Weapons are completely banned. Inmate’s are not allowed to have them. Yet they find ingenious ways to make prison made weapons (shanks) and some of them are well made. If a criminal wants a fully automatic weapon, he is going to obtain a fully automatic weapon. If a criminal wants a high capacity magazine, he will find a way to get it. Creating more senseless laws is not the answer.
Let’s focus on our own backyard. Question 1, the Universal Background Check law that was voted into law by voters (under dubious circumstances) and was put into law. This convoluted law was created to mandate the FBI to do the background checks. Nevada is one of several states that has a Central Repository agreement with FBI (point of contact) where the Department of Public Safety conducts the background checks and has an ability to utilize the FBI’s criminal database. The FBI announced that they do not take orders from the State’s and how the FBI uses Federal resources. Whoa, what a conundrum! Here we have, a gun control law, where it is on the books but it is unenforceable. Attorney General Adam Laxalt, in his magnificently well written article, cited Tarsey vs. Dunes Hotel as legal precedent. In Tarsey vs. Dunes Hotel, AG Laxalt quotes the Supreme Court Opinion “would require the performance of an impossible act”. So, as Question 1 was “common sense” gun control law voted in by voters, how can I, as a responsible law-abiding gun owner, comply with a law that is unenforceable and poorly written? Is this the “common sense” gun control law we need in Nevada?
And what about politicians that pitch to the masses that we need gun control or lives are going to be in great jeopardy if we do not have the government protecting us from ourselves? Charles Rangel, one of the Democratic Congressman from New York, made the comment in 2016, his “constituents shouldn’t have to carry a gun”. And pressed further about his comment, Congressman Rangel said “I think we deserve, need to be protected down here”. So it is ok for Congressman Rangel to have armed protection but not me? Gun control restrictions limit my ability to protect myself as I see fit. The way I see it, gun control does not save lives, it puts MY LIFE in jeopardy by putting a hurdle on my 2nd Amendment Constitutional Rights. Congressman Rangel is a hypocrite in calling for more gun control but utilizing armed security to protect himself.
Are politicians who are gun control advocates trustworthy? California State Senator from the Bay Area Leland Yee was a mover and shaker for gun control in California. Ironically, former California State Senator was arrested, for gun trafficking and selling illegal weapons to criminals. What “common sense” gun control law would have stopped former State Senator Yee from selling illegal weapons in California? California has background checks on firearms, requires background checks on ammunition, has magazine restrictions, and essentially bans “AR-15’s”. Yet, here is a politician, breaking the law and selling illegal weapons to criminals. What did “common sense” gun laws stop sitting California State Senator from selling illegal guns to felons? I personally believe that violent felons and criminals should be prohibited from owning firearms. This is a law at the Federal level and enforced by the BATF&E. However, when State politicians are involved in criminal activity, does more laws help? Why not enforce the laws that we currently have on the books and make them stronger, such as arresting criminals who are in illegal possession of guns. And I bet you my bottom dollar that former Senator Yee was not using any background check process when he was involved in his illegal gun running operation.
Adding more laws creates government corruption. More laws equals more opportunities to bribe government officials to get around the laws. Take for instance the convoluted system when obtaining a permit to purchase a gun in New York City. According to the New York Daily News, Alex Lichenstein was convicted and sentenced to 32 months in prison for bribing New York City Police Officers in order to obtain gun permits. This bribery scandal was not an isolated; it was wide spread. In New York City, you need a permit to simply purchase a gun, lawfully. Gun control to nth degree. And what was the consequence for such strict gun control. Bribery scandals involving the New York Police Department in circumventing the law. Hmmmmm. Is this what common sense gun laws look like?
Owning firearms is an inalienable Right. It is property that I have every Right to own. Personally, I own 50 or more hand guns and about 7 rifles (including two AR-15 and a AK-47). I own lot’s of ammunition as well. What have I done wrong? By owning multiple firearms, what have I done wrong. My weapons sit in a locked closet. Where I shoot them at a range (my favorite places are Clark County Shooting Complex and Green Valley Shooting Range). What crimes have I committed? Do I need to be investigated? A Nevadan owning multiple firearms? What have I done wrong by going to the range and shooting recreationally with a 15 round magazine for my Glock or a 30 round magazine for my AR-15? What crimes have I committed? The answer is NONE. I have committed no crimes. I have hurt NO ONE. Ironically enough, I am morally against hunting of animals with the exception of nuisance animal populations that threaten life and property.
The Supreme Court case District of Columbia vs. Heller is a Supreme Court case that protects an individual’s Right to own a firearm. This is enshrined in the 2nd Amendment, where my Rights “Shall not be infringed”. “Common sense” gun control infringes on MY RIGHTS. There is no open debate to that point. It is a Constitutional Right that I or any other law-abiding American has a Right to. It is property that absolutely SHOULD NOT be regulated.
Instead of passing more gun laws that does nothing to stop criminals from obtaining illegal weapons or creating a system that allows for government corruption to run rampant, we ought to teach American safe and responsible gun ownership. We should take the very best of Swiss gun control and leave out the gun control regulation that does nothing to prevent violence. If American culture respects firearm’s as tools that could be useful, it is well possible that gun violence could decrease even further. Since gun laws have been deregulated, the FBI has published reports over the last 20 years that violence with firearms has decreased. Just because you have to carry a license and insurance to drive a car does not diminish the fact there are still high rates of vehicular death’s in Nevada. Have you seen some of the licensed drivers in Las Vegas? Ms. Thomad would have you believe and has eloquently made a case that more laws controlling our lives by the government is what we need. Thanks Ms. Thomad, but no thanks. I’ll keep my closet full of California felonies in a free State like Nevada and use them for defending myself and to shoot recreationally, and cause no one else malicious/intentional; it’s the American Way.