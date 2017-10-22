Gun Control: A Vital Discussion

Last week, in light of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting, I wrote an article about gun control that sparked a lot of responses in our Facebook comments section. Being that one of the comments was particularly elaborate and brought up many counter points to my stance, I’ve decided to write a response to further support my claim that gun control is an absolute necessity.

First, I would like to say that many of the arguments written by the commenter, Mr. Ryan Sanshuck, on Facebook were either not stated/addressed in my article, or were inaccurate assumptions about my intent. If you would like to read my original article to see the discrepancies for yourself, you can read it here.

Also, being that I wrote the article directly following the Route 91 tragedy, the focus of my article was to argue why it is important to have discussions about gun control in light of a mass shooting, and how it is not insensitive, or a matter of “politicizing a tragedy” to do so.

While I touched on some evidence of why gun control works and needs to be implemented, that was not necessarily the major focus of that particular article. I intentionally didn’t delve too deep into the facts and logistics of gun control, but in the spirit of honest discourse, I will do so now.

One point that the commenter brought up as evidence of how gun control “does not work” is that Maryland and Chicago, two places that have strict gun control laws, have some of the highest rates of homicide per capita in the country.

Let’s explore this. Places like Chicago and Maryland have higher rates of individualized handgun violence. Yes, that itself is a huge problem, but the source of this problem is a matter of historic socioeconomic inequality. This issue dates back to discriminatory laws back in the day that disadvantaged African Americans and put them in a position of economic isolation that brought about violent drug trades and a proliferation of weapons as protection (which was made possible by loose gun control laws in the first place).

And Chicago and Maryland are not isolated lands. Though they have strict gun control laws, many of their guns come in from other parts of America — which as a whole does not have strict gun control laws at all. Gun violence is a national epidemic, not a localized one. To say that Maryland and Chicago are an accurate example of the result of strict gun control laws is an oversimplification of a much larger problem. This problem is a result of a historically ingrained system of disadvantage and an unrestrained ability to acquire guns.

Also, while individualized handgun violence is a significant part of the overall issue of gun violence, in this case, we were talking about mass shootings, and why there is no reason for any common citizen to need to own a military grade assault rifle. You can argue that “firearms are tools” but let’s be real — an AR-15 isn’t comparable to a swiss army knife. These rifles are designed to cause massive damage.

Mr. Sanshuck also stated, “Ms. Thomad would have you believe that the strict gun control in places like Chicago and the State of Maryland would be effective and the homicide rate would be nonexistent.” (To clarify, I never claimed that.)

I am not so naive to think that gun control laws, if implemented, would immediately erase all gun violence, or that homicide rates would be nonexistent. Gun control is not a one-and-done solution to end all gun violence; rather, it’s a way to regulate the use and purchase of guns so that people who should not have guns are not able to legally obtain them and potentially incite more violence.

Perhaps the argument said most by those opposed to gun control is the simple “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people.” Alright, let’s go with that. In that case, doesn’t it make sense to restrict people who should not have guns (i.e. the mentally ill, those with histories of violence) from obtaining them, or at the very least, make it harder for them to do so under the law?

Also, though this was not stated by Mr. Sanshuck directly, gun control opponents often say “well, [insert basic, everyday object] kills people, should we ban those too?” We’re not talking about banning, but you know what kills a lot of people? Cars. You know what we do with cars? You get licensed in order to drive one. You have to take a test and you have to be physically and mentally fit to drive. You have to register them at the DMV. Can you imagine if we applied the same loose laws we have regarding gun purchases to driving a car? The streets would be an absolute bloodbath. Oh, by the way, in 2014 guns killed as many people as cars did in the U.S.

Next, the commenter repeatedly posed each of his claims under the idea that myself and the “progressive left” are not calling for “common sense” gun control, but to ban guns altogether. He goes on to reference alcohol prohibition, and claims that banning guns would have the same result of increased crime, such as the creation of the black market and giving rise to the mafia.

The idea that we are calling for a complete ban on all guns is a completely inaccurate assumption and miscalculation. If there is one thing Mr. Sanshuck and I can agree on, it is the fact that banning guns would be counterproductive. Whether or not I personally own or use guns, I can recognize that it is possible to live in a country that has a strong gun culture, yet a less fatal percentage of deaths caused by gun violence.

For example, similar to the U.S., guns are an enormously significant part of Swiss culture. Due to the pride in gun ownership, sense of patriotism and national identity associated with guns and recreational use of firearms in Switzerland, a majority of Swiss citizens legally own guns. “Nobody bats an eye at the sight of a civilian riding a bus, bike or motorcycle to the shooting range, with a rifle slung across the shoulder,” TIME writer Helena Bachmann explained.

However, according to a 2011 U.N. report, government figures show about 0.5 gun homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 2010, in comparison to the U.S rate, which in the same year was about 5 firearm killings per 100,000 people, despite the prevalence of guns in Switzerland.

After a mass shooting in 2001, officials began to reconsider their gun laws. Due to Switzerland’s already stringent gun control laws (the law allows citizens or legal residents over the age of 18, who have obtained a permit from the government and who have no criminal record or history of mental illness, to buy up to three weapons from an authorized dealer, with the exception of automatic firearms and selective fire weapons, which are banned) no other mass shootings have taken place in Switzerland since.

I realize that countries like Switzerland and Australia (which is often brought up in gun control debates and has similarly strict gun control laws) have much smaller populations in comparison to the U.S., but considering how effective these common sense laws are in these countries with prominent gun cultures, isn’t implementing similar laws in the U.S., a country in which 30,000 Americans on average are killed each year due to injury by firearms, at least worth a shot (no pun intended)?

But as the opposition says, “Passing gun control laws won’t stop criminals from committing gun related crimes.” With that philosophy, we might as well ask: Why have any laws ever? We should just decriminalize rape since people are going to rape anyway.

The commenter proceeded to cite the failed War on Drugs and its incarceration of American citizens for recreational marijuana use as an example of what would happen if guns were regulated. He says, “If Ms. Thomad is going to call for more laws regarding gun control, then in the following sentence Ms. Thomad better make a convincing case to build more prisons, make more young men (mostly minorities) into criminals with criminal records, and to make the government even more overreaching in enforcing laws.”

What is this even supposed to mean? This is drawing equivocation between The War on Drugs’ recreational marijuana use, which lands innocent young people of color into prison, and guns, which are metallic objects that propel hundreds of other smaller metallic objects at great speeds with the intent of killing things.

Obviously, if people are caught breaking gun laws there will be punishment, but we’re talking about creating sensible gun laws that prevent dangerous people from getting high-powered weaponry, not about cracking down on people for partaking in a pastime. By the way, legal marijuana, medical and otherwise, is still far better regulated with laws than guns are in America.

This is all not to mention to unfettered access to guns in this country. According to NBC news, “Both licensed gun dealers and pawn shops are required by federal law to conduct background checks when selling guns. But not every gun-buyer goes the gun store route, and in a majority of states, gun sellers that aren’t licensed aren’t required to perform a background check [only 13 states are required to perform background checks], according to the Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.”

Additionally, the gun-show loophole allows anyone to purchase a gun without any sort of background check or license to carry. In a popular video, an experiment shows that a 13-year-old boy was declined when attempting to buy alcohol, cigarettes, adult magazines and lottery tickets, but had no problem legally purchasing a gun at a gunshow.

Then there’s the case of the gunman at the Route 91 shooting, who owned 47 guns, 33 of which were purchased in the past year alone. Why would any rational human need to own that many weapons? Why would anyone even need to own one military grade weapon? How did this not raise any red flags? Is it really for self-defense?

According to the Guardian, while the Las Vegas shooting was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, there were six other mass shootings in America that week alone.

“No other developed nation comes close to the rate of gun violence in America. Americans own an estimated 265m guns, more than one gun for every adult,” the Guardian reported.

I encourage you to open up the Guardian article if you’d like to get a visual representation of the amount of mass shootings that have occurred in the U.S. over the past couple of years alone.

The United States is the only place where this is normal. While 30,000 Americans on average are killed due to “injury by firearms,” in Great Britain, the nation with a culture most similar to our own, only 50 people were killed through the use of guns. The U.S. has, by far, the highest rate of gun deaths in the developed (emphasis on “developed”) world.

Something I found interesting was that throughout this entire 826 word comment, Mr. Sanshuck never once states why he is actually against gun control. And why would this person, or any rational human be opposed to measures like having to go through rigorous background checks, having to have a legal ID to buy a gun or not letting mentally ill people buy a gun? Why are people against these simple and necessary measures, and why do they immediately equivocate the words “gun control” with straight up banning guns?

Additionally, Mr. Sanshuck presents no solution whatsoever to gun violence. So what, are we supposed to just accept this reality where on average, 93 americans are killed per day due to gun violence? Is there really nothing we can do? The commenter seems to think so. This nihilistic view of the role of the government or citizens in our society proposes no solutions; That is an injustice toward all the innocent people who lost their lives to senseless acts of gun violence.

This is why we must continue to have these discussions. The public needs to be informed about how this country is an outlier among developed nations in terms of gun violence and why gun control is an absolute necessity.

The points I’ve brought up today are just a few reasons why our country needs to evolve to enforce stricter gun control laws. There is so much more information, facts and research, and reasons behind why our country’s problems with gun violence is the way it is. Frankly, what I’ve brought up barely scratches the surface.

Please continue to educate yourself on the implications of gun violence, and continue having discussions about gun control. We have a huge problem in this country, and it needs to be addressed through legal action. The only way that is going to happen is if we as a public wake up, recognize what’s happening and demand that something is done about it.