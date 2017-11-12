Historic comeback gives Lady Rebels a victory

UNLV has made the NCAA record books in the past for holding two of the largest comebacks in women’s college basketball history, and the Lady Rebels did it again on Friday night in the Cox Pavilion.

The team kicked off the season against the Portland State Vikings with an 88-80 overtime victory, coming back from a 21-point deficit with just 5:27 left in the game.

It seemed as though the Vikings would walk away with the win after UNLV junior guard Nikki Wheatley was called for a foul and two technicals on the same play, leading to her ejection from the game and six consecutive free-throw attempts for the visitors. The Lady Rebels bounced back and had a dominating defense for the remainder of the quarter.

On their last 13 possessions, the Vikings were forced into eight turnovers, missed three shots and managed just one successful free throw out of four attempts. Meanwhile, the Lady Rebels made seven of 13 attempted shots and executed five steals.

Behind with a score of 72-51, UNLV rounded up 19 points to close the gap within 72-70 in the final minute. Viking’s Kiana Brown scored one of two points at the free-throw line, followed by UNLV missing a 3-pointer. Jordyn Bell managed a steal for the Lady Rebels.

UNLV made the possession count this time around with Brooke Johnson’s three-pointer from the top of the key, tying the game at 73-73 with 18 seconds left.

Both teams missed shots on their next possession, sending the game into overtime, where the Lady Rebels scored nine of the first 10 points for an 82-74 edge. The Vikings eventually closed within three points to put the game at 83-80 before UNLV sank five of six points at the line to finally seal the win.

“The whole thing was unreal, but you have to give it up to our ladies who never said die,” Olivier said.

“They kept playing and playing hard. You could tell with all the emotions going how badly we wanted it. They want it so bad, so we have to learn how to channel that energy into something positive. The crowd was into it, I thought it was a fun game, way too high energy, way too dramatic for the first game of the season.”

The Lady Rebels have a perfect 10-0 record in season-openers with Kathy Olivier as head coach.

Junior center Katie Powell claimed the Rebel of the Game title. She finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds for her first double-double of the season. She also made nine out of 10 points at the free-throw line.

Four other Lady Rebels finished the game with double-figures. Wheatley had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Johnson tallied 16 points, Bell had 13 points and Alyssa Anderson finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.

The Lady Rebels are no stranger to large comebacks. The team secured a 62-61 win over George Washington in 2007 after trailing by 25 points with 18 minutes and 20 seconds left in the game. The team also had a close 64-63 win over Air Force in 2009 after being behind 22 points with nine minutes and 51 seconds left in the second half.

Up next for the Rebels is a matchup against UC Irvine at UNLV’s first-ever Lady Rebel School Day on Nov. 12 in the Cox Pavilion. Over 1,000 third, fourth and fifth grade students from three local Clark County School District elementary schools were invited to cheer on the Lady Rebels at the game.