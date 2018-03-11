How to avoid allergy symptoms

Allergy season has descended upon Las Vegas, and most allergy sufferers may feel like pollen in the air is inescapable.

The Free Press spoke to Asma Tahir, supervisor for the pollen monitoring program at UNLV, to get some advice on how to cope with allergies and information on UNLV’s Pollen Monitoring Program.

Tahir completed her undergraduate and Master of Public Health studies at UNLV and is the current supervisor for UNLV’s pollen program.

Free Press: Can you explain what exactly the Pollen Monitoring Program is?

Asma Tahir: UNLV and Clark County School District have partnered for a monitoring program to track when and how much pollen is in Southern Nevada’s air. We have five sites for tracking, collecting and monitoring pollen around the Las Vegas area and one in Jean. We collect pollen throughout the year and once collected the sample is then stained and counted manually in the lab for data and research purposes. These counts are then submitted to the National Allergy Bureau sites daily along with our website.

FP: Is there anything particularly rewarding about teaching children within CCSD about allergens and pollen?

Tahir: We focus on teaching students about allergens and show them microscope techniques and laboratory practices. The science curriculum experts work with our program to provide educational resources for teachers and students regarding the pollen data. This will hopefully instill in the students an interest to be aware of allergens around them and how to identify in places they frequent regularly.

FP: Why did you get involved with pollen monitoring?

Tahir: I find the entire process of pollen collection, staining and preserving for research purposes very interesting. This program enables me to give productive and informed statistics to the public which can be used for their benefit. I am a strong proponent of prevention and being involved in this program enables me to do my part for an informed and healthier community.

FP: What is the benefit of understanding what allergens are in the air around your area?

Tahir: An informed data of the allergens can be a beneficial tool for people suffering from allergies. If you know that you’re allergic to certain outdoor allergens then this compiled information can help you prepare by avoiding pollen-laden days or by taking your antihistamines ahead of time. Allergen or pollen records can also tell us about the past climate and how we are impacting our climate.

FP: What are the most common allergens in the UNLV area?

Tahir: In the UNLV area the most common allergens observed are Ash, Pine, Juniper and Mulberry.

FP: A lot of people just ignore their allergies. Is there anything you would say to someone who does this?

Tahir: Allergies should be addressed promptly because ignoring them repeatedly may provide you with stronger and stronger reactions. Some people even get lung infections which can progress from a cough to asthma to even pneumonia. Prolonged untreated allergies can open the door to an entire host of other health problems, from sleep issues to breathing problems.

FP: How do you suggest taking care of yourself if you have a seasonal allergy?

Tahir: Allergies can be minimized by taking a few simple steps:

Keep the windows and doors closed in your home and turn on the air conditioner. Change the air conditioning filter often. Rinse or wash your hair before hitting the bed. Wash your face and hands frequently during high pollen days. Change your clothes when coming in from a few hours outside. Avoid the outdoors during peak pollen-producing times. Check your local forecast and pollen count every day. Do not line-dry your laundry in the pollen-filled breeze. If antihistamines alone don’t help enough, visit your allergist.

To learn more about UNLV’s Pollen Monitoring Program, visit https://www.unlv.edu/publichealth/pollen.