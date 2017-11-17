In Loving Memory

UNLV sophomore Ally Cooley, 19, died Nov. 4 after a car crash. Cooley’s friends and family launched a GoFundMe page to ease the cost of expenses related to the incident.

Cooley was a beloved member of her sorority, Alpha Delta Pi, and she will be missed by her family, friends and sorority sisters. “[Cooley’s] kindness touched many lives and is something nobody will ever forget,” Bridget Parriera said on the GoFundMe page.

Since its launch, the fundraiser has surpassed its set goal of $7,000, raising $8,440 for the Cooley family. While nothing can replace the value of Cooley’s life, donors hope that those funds will aid her family through this difficult time.

Cooley’s sorority held a vigil Nov. 7 in the Pida Plaza to honor her life and the way she treated those who had the privilege to call her their friend. While her life may be lost, it is clear that the love she left behind will not be forgotten.