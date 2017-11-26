Inclusion isn’t too much to ask for

Right around Thanksgiving, grocery stores prematurely break out ornaments and lights, Christmas tree lots spring into existence, the designs on Starbucks cups are cause for national concern and it seems like “All I Want for Christmas” is literally playing wherever you go.

Right after Thanksgiving but sometimes as soon as Halloween, Christmas takes over the world. Those of us who celebrate it often get caught up in the storm, and we forget about every other holiday tradition that falls outside of it. As bad as that is, it’s understandable. We can thank capitalism for that. Christmas is the most common U.S. holiday tradition, and as a result, it’s the most marketable. So therefore it’s the main holiday that’s represented during the “holiday season.”

It makes sense. That doesn’t mean it’s right or reasonable, but those facts are applicable to logic, and you can technically make sense of them. What doesn’t make sense is how people tend to respond when they’re confronted with the idea that Christmas isn’t actually the only holiday that exists during this season and that the majority isn’t actually the only group to exist in general. Go figure.

Whenever any member of a minority religion who doesn’t participate in the Christmas tradition speaks up and calls attention to the lack of representation, we just shut them down and claim that they’re being “too sensitive.”

Brushing off the way one person or even entire communities feel and writing them off as having excess sensitivity is insensitive. It’s like saying that they should just suck it up and get over it. “You’re being too sensitive. Just get over it.” It’s degrading to invalidate their concerns and imply that they’re unimportant or that they simply don’t exist.

In this case there is no such thing as “too sensitive.” Inclusion isn’t a lot to ask for. It’s not unreasonable to want your culture and traditions to be represented. Other cultures value their specific holiday traditions — such as Hanukkah in Jewish tradition, Kwanzaa in African-American tradition and Mawlid in Islamic tradition — for different reasons than the ways in which people tend to value Christmas. They’re important to a lot of people and it’s not fair that they’re ignored or valued less than others.

Valuing other holidays and traditions doesn’t devalue the ones that we already have. It doesn’t mean that those who want to celebrate Christmas shouldn’t celebrate Christmas or that we should completely trade the representations of one set of traditions for others. Christmas isn’t going anywhere. But we can make room for more. Those traditions already exist whether they’re displayed in grocery stores or not so it only makes sense that we actually start paying attention to them. And that includes paying attention to the voices of those who value them.