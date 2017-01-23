Introducing the UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press

After conducting an online survey and recording qualitative data, the student newspaper formerly known as the Rebel Yell announced its new name, the UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press, on Nov. 28.

While this name change is most recent, the name of the student newspaper has been changed a few times throughout the university’s history. The paper was also called The Yell and The Yellin’ Rebel before being changed back to The Rebel Yell.

“I am definitely for the name change,” said Holly Ramella, a care assistant at the Jean Nidetch Women’s Center at UNLV and former copy editor for the Free Press. “I think that it’s quite simple that naming a source of media and press after the battle cry used by Confederate soldiers during the American Civil War is absolutely absurd. There is no reason for us to support any remnants of a group that fought to maintain enslavement.”

When UNLV was founded in 1957, it positioned itself as the Southern counterpart of the more established University of Nevada, Reno, drawing heavily on imagery of the Confederacy.

Until the early 1970s, UNLV’s mascot was Beauregard, a cartoon wolf dressed in a gray military field jacket and Confederate cap. Later, a group of black athletes voiced their displeasure with having a mascot linked to the Confederacy and the mascot was terminated temporarily before the Minuteman was adopted. The mustached cartoon, Hey Reb, wasn’t born until the 1980s.

“Changing names is a natural and essential part of growth,” Ramella said.

But not all students agree that The Rebel Yell name had ties to the Confederacy.

“The name was changed because some people attempted to ascribe a racist connotation to the term ‘Rebel Yell’ that is simply not accurate,” said Mark Ciavola, former CSUN Student Body President and former president of the College Republicans. “The UNLV Rebel is not a racist image, and should not be characterized as such by people who have an agenda.”

Some students and faculty feel the new name was the wrong choice, and expressed concern for the loss of identity and tradition.

Ciavola finds the name change unfortunate and feels that the decision will affect students from 1955 to today, as well as future students. He believes future students “will now experience a school paper with a name that is largely disconnected to the campus identity.”

“I think the name is part of the optics of the newspaper and now with it being such a tongue twister to get the whole name out, I think it takes away from the clean and simplistic mast head and banner that most papers should have,” said Gary Larson, associate professor at the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism. “One part of me understands why we’d want to wipe the ‘Rebel’ off the face of the earth, but there’s another part of me that says the association with the school is pretty strong, and there’s more than one rebellion that was probably a good thing worldwide.”

Larson, who holds a doctorate in rhetoric and media, believes the best option would have been to do away with the ‘Yell’ as that was the part that hearkened back to the Civil War, but to keep ‘Rebel’ in the name to tie it to the university’s image.

“I think the only way to change the name is to make a clean break,” said Kylie O’Rourke, a senior History major at UNLV. “I’m in favor of changing the name because it will make some students more comfortable. Although I personally have no qualms with the name ‘The Rebel Yell’ when other students voiced their negative opinions on it, I felt it important to back them. Changing the name of the school paper is a small change that I felt could make a big difference.”