In a conference room just off of West Charleston Boulevard about 5.5 miles from UNLV, the Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board meets to discuss a multitude of matters regarding the yet-to-be-built Las Vegas Stadium.
The board sits at a long table facing the public while representatives from the Oakland Raiders sit at a smaller table providing updates on the acquisition of legal counsel. The Raiders are filing for relocation and the search for an architect to construct the $1.9 billion, 65,000 seat stadium.
The meeting adjourns, and the suits and reporters roll in from the audience to shmooze with representatives from the Raiders and Clark County. The pats on the back, smiles, handshakes, fist bumps and discussions on the future of the Rebels, the Raiders and the stadium mimic the interactions of the students gathered at UNLV’s Student Union.
But there is one major difference: UNLV students’ views on the stadium are as diverse as they are.
“What stadium?” Serena Delgato shoots me an inquisitive look after introducing myself and my reason for disturbing her Twitter time. “Oh, that stadium. My friend told me about it.”
Delgato, a freshman in biochemistry who doesn’t keep up with football herself, belongs to a family of diehard Raiders fans. Half of her family lives in Las Vegas, the other half in Oakland. The Raiders announcing their potential relocation was received with joy in her household but dismay with her family in California.
Delgato said that her family wouldn’t travel to a different state to watch the Raiders.
“That’s why they invented TV,” she said.
Out of sight from Delgato’s seat are UNLV linebackers Tau Lotulelei and Roscoe Kalilikane eating their lunch. Like Delgato, they don’t know the specifics of the stadium, but are supportive of it overall.
“I think it would help out in getting new recruits,” Lotulelei said. “But there would be so much traffic.”
“But also a lot of tourists,” Kalilikane said.
The Raiders are known as much for their waxing and waning winning seasons as they are for their zealous fan base that dons black and silver every Sunday.
“Las Vegas is already colorful as is,” Kalilikane said. “[The stadium] would bring in a sense of bonding and community.”
Seated across from the defensive standouts is Amanda Downey, a former UNLV student who is now a UNLV bookstore employee. All she knows is that the Raiders want to move here.
“My husband does not want them here,” she said.
Her husband, a New York Jets fan, does not plan on visiting the stadium even after it is built—unless the Jets are playing.
They find time to make it to the occasional UNLV football game, but Downey says that the addition of another stadium would just add one more venue to an already over-saturated market.
“We just opened the T-Mobile Arena,” she said.
Mitchell Sperling, computer science sophomore, shares Downey’s husband’s dissatisfaction; not with the Raiders, but with their future stadium.
“I grew up in the Clark County School District,” he said. “Money should be distributed there.”
Sperling said that he did not know much about the stadium, but proceeded to list off various facts regarding the stadium and legislature that he had gleaned from the news.
He won’t be going to any football games in the future stadium unless they are free. He’s a fútbol fan, not a football fan, though he will watch the occasional Rebel game.