Jessup Highlights Developments in State of the University Address

As part of his State of the University address, UNLV President Len Jessup took the crowd of 500 or so in the Judy Bayley Theatre back to school with some lessons in UNLV history.

Going on his third year as president, Len Jessup wants to expand UNLV. Photo by: Andrew Rigney/UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press

Jessup, who is leading the university into its 60th anniversary in his third year as president, compared the UNLV of the 1950s to UNLV today to show how far Tumbleweed Tech has come. The one thing he touched on more than anything else was expansion.

“We’re running out of room, quite frankly,” Jessup said. “And we need to build more capacity into what we’re doing.”

Here are some of the major takeaways from the address.

Midtown UNLV

Jessup said in the past that a full UNLV development along Maryland Parkway could take years as it is dependent on the market and when landowners sell. But the university is in talks with developers and landowners near Harmon Avenue along UNLV’s Maryland Parkway side, he said.

Jessup showed what a gateway on Harmon Avenue may look like. He compared the vision to Mill’s Avenue at Arizona State University’s Tempe campus. Concept art included 3-D models for new parking garages and a new building for the business school.

There are also plans for expanding the Student Union. One day, Jessup said, the campus may even have multiple SUs.

New engineering building

In the next year, UNLV will make plans for a new engineering building, Jessup told the Free Press. The Nevada Legislature gave UNLV $1.75 million to plan and design the new building.

Concept models for the building show an extension of the Thomas Beam Engineering Complex over what is now a lawn area. Last year, university officials noted an increase in the student population as well as a greater need for more lab space as reasons for the engineering complex expansion.

UNLV Research Park

Jessup said to expect more developments from the Harry Reid Research and Technology Park. Right now, just a pharmaceutical company and American Preparatory Academy, a local charter school, occupy some of the 122-acre campus park.

Jessup told the Free Press that he expects more developments in the technology park in the coming years. He highlighted an athletic training program that could come together from the several campus groups and departments. He said that the park could be the home to future athletics research.

An even bigger research park

Near the outskirts of North Las Vegas and close to the foot of Centennial Hills lie over 2,000 acres of federally owned land that isn’t being used. Soon, Jessup said, portions of that land will be turned over to UNLV.

The research park here won’t be like the one off the I-215. Jessup said this area will be used for “big science” and projects that require a great amount of open space. For example, he said, UNLV could create a makeshift city scape to simulate how different technologies might work before taking them out into an actual city.

No more confusing signs

Some of the biggest applause came after Jessup announced that he rid the campus of the directory signs with the three-letter abbreviations for buildings. The signs often had more than a half-dozen abbreviations pointing in the general direction of the buildings.

Jessup said that when he first came to campus they were more confusing than helpful.