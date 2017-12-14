Jewish community gathers to ‘bring light to the darkness’

Jacob Avneri, a 1967 Arab–Israeli War veteran, lights two branches of the menorah signifying the second night of Hanukkah. Photo by: Jacob Lasky/UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press

Members of the local Jewish community gathered in UNLV’s Pida Plaza Wednesday evening to celebrate the second night of Hanukkah during Chabad at UNLV’s Grand Menorah Lighting.

Chabad at UNLV —a Jewish student group —featured a recently donated menorah from CSUN, Hanukkah music from UNLV’s marching band, dancing and free food and dreidels (toy tops) at their sixth annual event.

Besides the addition of the new menorah, Chabbad at UNLV co-director Rabbi Tzvi Bronchtain noted that this year’s ceremony had more significance due to the recent 1 October mass shooting.

“With what Las Vegas went through this year with the shooting, and all of the other world events, I think it’s very unique in the sense of the ability to bring light to the darkness,” said Rabbi Tzvi Bronchtain, co-director of Chabbad at UNLV. “I think the message of Hanukkah has more meaning for us here in Las Vegas.”

After Bronchtain gave opening remarks, UNLV alumnus and 1967 Arab–Israeli War veteran Jacob Avneri lit two branches of the menorah signifying the second night of Hanukkah.

“Being here [at UNLV] is wonderful,” Avneri, a 1972 hospitality alumnus, said.

The eight day celebration alternatively known as Chanukah and the Festival of Lights commemorates the rededication of the second temple in Jerusalem during the Maccabean Revolt against Syrian-Greek forces.

When it came time to rededicate the temple and light a menorah, the jews had only enough oil to burn for one day, but it lasted for eight.

Hanukkah can take place anytime between late November to late December, and is typically celebrated each night by lighting a menorah branch, giving presents, playing dreidel and eating fried food such as latkes and doughnuts.