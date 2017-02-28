Breaking News

Jewish fraternity to march against anti-semitism

Jewish fraternity Alpha Epsilon Pi will march against anti-semitism on March 6, according to a CSUN press release.

Graffiti found at 3581 Spencer St. prompted the march, which will take place from the fraternity’s house to Pida Plaza, according to CSUN Public Relations Administrator Fabian Donate. The graffiti, painted on a power box, read”Kill all Jews” flanked by two swastikas.

“CSUN will not tolerate behaviors that undermine our university community to [sic] damage the overall student experience,” the press release said.

The march will begin around 4:30 p.m. and go from the Jewish Federation Building on Eastern Avenue near Tropicana Boulevard to Pida Plaza, AEPi Nu Sigma Chapter President Gil Hayon wrote in an email.   AEPi will release a flyer to advertise the march, Donate said.

“Hate has no place in our community and we are standing up against intolerance and bigotry,” Hayon said. “We march to show that kindness, light and love are the only answer[s].”

This march—as well as the graffiti that prompted it—comes amid national turmoil over instances of anti-semitism.

On Sunday, vandals desecrated a Jewish cemetery, damaging 75-100 headstones, USA Today reported.

President Donald Trump has previously denounced anti-semitism, though some of his critics say that his comments are not enough.

“The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible and are painful, and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil,” Trump told USA Today.

Blaze Lovell

Blaze Lovell

