The journey continues for UNLV School of Medicine

It’s been three months since the UNLV School of Medicine earned its preliminary accreditation. Now, it’s only a matter of time before the new medical school receives full accreditation.

The path to full accreditation is similar to that of preliminary accreditation. UNLV School of Medicine will have to conduct both a Data Collection Index (DCI) and a self-study in which faculty and staff determine what the medical school is doing well and what still needs improvement. Much like the faculty and staff, the students will have the opportunity to participate in a DCI and a self-study.

What makes this process a bit more unique is that the charter class will be able to provide feedback about the new medical school as well. Students will participate in the first two years of the medical school’s curriculum and will also have the chance to provide data that will be helpful toward gaining full accreditation.

“The charter class is super important because they have a lot of input,” said Pamela Udall, Director of Communications.

Combined with data collected from the faculty and staff, the data is submitted in the spring of 2018. From there, the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME) will review the data and determine for themselves whether the medical school lives up to the 12 standards utilized by the LCME. These standards include leadership, planning, finances, curriculum, faculty, facilities and student support.

If approved by the LCME, the school will qualify for another site visit in December 2018. Once again, if approved by the LCME, the school will receive provisional accreditation. The process begins once more and if all goes well, the school will receive full accreditation by the charter class’ graduation year in 2021.

The process is very rigorous and very thorough, according to Udall. Even after the medical school receives full accreditation, they are still subject to the process every eight years. This is done to make sure the school continues to live up to the 12 standards.

The school will continue accepting students even as they move through the accreditation process. The medical school will begin its recruitment for the second class in the summer, as they may recruit up until the second class.

The medical school began its admission process in October 2016, shortly after they received preliminary accreditation. In order to receive preliminary accreditation, the medical school had to present a very detailed outline of the first two years, right down to the hour. If provisional accreditation is granted, the medical school will present another detailed outline which will map out student activities for the third and fourth years.

Since then, the school has received over 905 applicants and has conducted over 200 interviews, according to Udall.

“We’ve just gone through our first round of acceptance in which we accepted 14 students,” Udall said.

The medical school plans on conducting at least 300 more interviews before introducing its charter class in April. It boasts an innovative curriculum, one that includes a new method of teaching anatomy and a 4-year curriculum based on opioid addiction.

“We can take the best practices from the best medical schools and package them here,” Udall said.